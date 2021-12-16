Cystic Fibrosis Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2028: AbbVie, Inc., Aradigm, Aurora Biosciences, Bayer AG

Cystic Fibrosis Market

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder, affecting the lungs as well as liver, kidneys, pancreas, and intestine.

December 16, 2021

Market Overview

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder, affecting the lungs as well as liver, kidneys, pancreas, and intestine. Extensive effects of cystic fibrosis include difficulty in breathing and coughing due to recurrent lung infections. Some of the other signs and symptoms include sinus infections, poor growth, infertility in males, fatty stool, and guild of the fingers and toes. However, symptoms may differ with every individual. Furthermore, CF is typically inherited as an autosomal recessive gene and triggered by mutations in both the copies of the gene for CFTR or cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator protein. Individuals with a single copy are carriers. Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator protein is involved in the production of digestive fluids, mucus, and sweat. When the protein is not functional, secretions otherwise thin become thick. The ailment is mostly diagnosed by genetic testing and sweat test.

Technological advancements has led to development of treatments that focuses on the fundamental cause of the disease, by targeting CFTR function. Key companies are focused on forming strategic alliances since majority of treatments for cystic fibrosis are developed by smaller manufacturers. The increase in licensing activity along with the rise in the number of new partnerships will encourage the smaller companies to continue their research work thereby giving a positive momentum to the cystic fibrosis market.

Cystic fibrosis market Taxonomy

On the basis of therapy type, the global market is classified into:

Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) Modulators

Protein Transcription Modulators

Pancreatic Enzyme Products (PEP)

Other therapies

There are different types of antibiotics used in CF lung infection including S. aureus and P. aeruginosa. However, excessive use of the drug could lead to resistant strains of the gene. Antibiotics are prescribed as the most common treatment for CF since they are used to eliminate pathogens in recently infected patients.

Antibiotics are used on a long-term basis to avoid the requirement of more serious hospital treatments as a result of their ability to control the infection. The requirement for a more wide range of antibiotics is mirrored in the CF treatment market, with more than a few novel antibiotics in active development phase. This dynamic nature of the treatment for CF will encourage the growth of the global CF market.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders such as CF is expected to drive growth of the global cystic fibrosis market during the forecast period.

According to Netwellness, a community service provider, 3 to 4% of the babies are born with genetic disorders. This number is poised to rise in the coming years, especially in the emerging economies of Asia pacific such as China and India owing to high birth rate observed in these regions. As the number of cases of CF rises, so will the demand for CF treatment, thereby augmenting the growth of the overall cystic fibrosis market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global cystic fibrosis market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of favourable policies and well-established healthcare infrastructure across the region.

Competitive Section

Major companies involved in the global cystic fibrosis market are AbbVie, Inc., Aradigm, Aurora Biosciences, Bayer AG, Demegen, EryDel, Genentech, Inc., InDex Pharmaceuticals, ManRos Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Polydex Pharmaceuticals, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Key Developments

Major market players are involved in various business strategies such as partnership and collaboration, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2018, AbbVie, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, partnered with Galapagos NV, for the development and commercialization of cystic fibrosis (CF) program.

Major companies in the global market are focused on various growth strategies such as business and capacity expansion, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in June 2018, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. expanded its San Diego research site that discovered its key cystic fibrosis drugs. The expanded site covers an area of 170,000 square feet, which will boost Vertex’s drug production ability.

Key players in the market are focused on various business strategies such venture capital investment, in order to gain competitive edge in the global market. For instance, in April 2018, Novartis Venture Fund along with Versant Ventures invested US$ 41 million for series B round in cystic fibrosis disease startup Enterprise Therapeutics. The financing will allow Enterprise Therapeutics to push three projects into clinical phase.

