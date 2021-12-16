Officials, Party members face discipline, Party expulsion for violations

VIETNAM, December 16 - HÀ NỘI —The Communist Party’s Secretariat yesterday issued a decision to expel four officials from its membership for their violations of the Party’s regulations.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chaired the meeting of the Secretariat to review disciplinary measures for Cao Minh Quang, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee, former Party member, former Deputy Minister of Health; Colonel Phạm Thái Sơn, Deputy Director of Logistics Department, Border Guard Command, former Provincial Party Member, former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, former Commander of the Border Guard of Trà Vinh Province; Đàm Quang Vinh, Member of the Provincial Party Committee, Member of the Inspection Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the province’s Party Committee, Chief Inspector of Lào Cai Province; and Lê Hùng Sơn, Member of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the District Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Cô Tô District, Quảng Ninh Province.

Cao Minh Quang, while holding the positions of Party member, member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee, Deputy Minister of Health, violated the Party's principles and working regulations of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Health. Specifically, Quang was irresponsible and had lax leadership and supervision, allowing the circulation of fake drugs in the market.

His violations led to the fact that many other cadres and party members were disciplined, causing very serious consequences.

His acts also caused huge losses to the State’s budget, affecting the policy of the Party and State on protecting and taking care of people's health, causing frustration in society, reducing the prestige of party organisations, the health sector and himself personally.

Colonel Phạm Thái Sơn, while holding the position of Provincial Party Member, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of the Border Guard of Trà Vinh Province, violated his assigned duties and responsibilities and the Party's Regulations on things that party members are not allowed to do, regulations on anti-corruption, regulations of the Ministry of National Defence on responsibilities of commanders, causing very serious consequences, adversely affecting the reputation of the Party organisation and the army.

Đàm Quang Vinh, Provincial Party Member, Member of the Provincial Party Committee's Inspection Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chief Inspector of Lào Cai Province, used an illegal high school diploma to be recruited and elected to leadership positions in Party organisations and state agencies. He was dishonest in declaring his background in order to be admitted to the Party, violating Party member standards and criteria.

Lê Hùng Sơn, as a Provincial Party Committee member, Secretary of the District Party Committee, is responsible for the violations committed by the Standing Board of the Cô Tô District Party Committee. Specifically, he had an affair with one of his subordinates, causing negative public opinion towards the image of the Party organisation.

The Secretariat, thus, said the violations of the above-mentioned individuals are very serious, damaging the reputation of Party organisations, causing frustration among cadres, party members and the public. It was necessary that the Party impose disciplinary measures on these individuals.

Based on the nature and the extent of consequences, the Secretariat decided to expel Lê Hùng Sơn and Đàm Quang Vinh from the Communist Party. Cao Minh Quang and Phạm Thái Sơn will have all of their titles and positions in the Party organisations removed. — VNS