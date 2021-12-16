Poe: Senate approves SIM Card Registration Act on third reading

PHILIPPINES, December 16 - Press Release December 16, 2021 Senate approves SIM Card Registration Act on third reading The Senate approved on third and final reading the SIM Card Registration Act that aims to curb the proliferation of subscriber identity module (SIM) card-aided fraud. "At the core of this measure is the promotion of security in the country. It is timely and fitting given that various technology-aided crimes are rampant in the country today," Poe said in the explanation of her vote for the measure. Senate Bill No. 2395 requires all public telecommunications entities to make the registration of all SIM cards a prerequisite to their sale where subscribers need to submit a registration form and present a valid identification card. It also penalizes the use of fictitious identities to register SIM cards, spoofing, and the unauthorized sale of registered SIM cards. Poe also referenced the hacking incident last week where 700 accounts were breached as a call to urgently implement stronger security measures. "The measure establishes another layer of security protection for Filipinos which will hopefully deter criminals from perpetrating their wicked plans. It is high time that we beef up our own infrastructures to address these threats to security," said Poe. Poe reassured that the measure was crafted with the right to privacy of consumers held at the highest regard, and with the National Telecommunications Commission ensuring that the centralized SIM card registry is done in accordance with the Data Privacy Act. Grace Poe's explanation of vote on SIM Card Registration Act Senate session Dec. 16, 2021 Mr. President, dear colleagues, at the core of this measure is the promotion of security in the country. It is timely and fitting given that various technology-aided crimes are rampant in the country today. Nitong nagdaang linggo lamang ay napabalita ang hacking incident sa mga bank account ng isang kilalang bangko sa bansa kung saan milyun-milyon ang natangay ng mga kawatan. And just this year, our very own Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has also fallen victim to mobile phone-aided bank fraud. The measure establishes another layer of security protection for Filipinos which will hopefully deter criminals from perpetrating their wicked plans. It is high time that we beef up our own infrastructures to address these threats to security. And it is up to us, as policymakers of this country, to spearhead the change. I would like to reiterate at this point that the policy of SIM card registration in the country will be implemented with full regard to our right to privacy. As a champion of privacy rights, we have ensured that the measure was crafted in a manner that accords the highest respect for the Filipinos' right to confidentiality. Such right is sacred now, and it will remain as such even after this bill becomes law and is enforced. Once again, let me thank the people behind this legislation. First on my list is Sen. Franklin Drilon, for providing his invaluable advice on the measure and introducing the necessary amendments to widen its scope. His proposal to expand the bill's application to the realm of social media was adopted in light of the expos�s on the existence of the so-called troll farms in the country. Used correctly, social media platforms could be good and beneficial. But as we have seen in other countries, they could also open a can of worms that could tear the very fabric of democracy. Hence, Senator Drilon's amendments were well-taken. I would also like to thank my colleagues here in the Senate for throwing their support behind this bill - my co-authors, Senate President Sotto, Senators Lacson, Zubiri, Gatchalian, Sotto, Villar, Pacquiao, and Pangilinan, and all the other senators who believed the need for this measure. Your support has encouraged me to push harder for the bill's passage. I am also extending my gratitude to the representatives of the national government and law enforcement agencies for expressing their support for the bill. Their technical assistance and expert opinion have been very useful in crafting the law. For that, I wish to thank the National Telecommunications Commission, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, National Privacy Commission, Philippine National Police and National Bureau of Investigation. Finally, many thanks to Globe, Smart and Dito Telecommunity for rallying behind this policy. Despite the costs that will be added to them for implementing this system, they agreed that it is something that must be done to protect their customers. I commend them for doing the right thing. May the passage of this bill pave the way for a safer and more secure mobile-use and cyberspace in the country. Maraming salamat po.