Islanders invited to give their input during pre-budget consultations

CANADA, December 15 - Online submissions for pre-budget consultations open today for Islanders to share their input and ideas for the upcoming provincial 2022-23 operating budget.

This year again, all pre-budget consultations will take place virtually to adhere with public health and safety precautions. Islanders can submit their input at Pre-Budget Consultations for the 2022-2023 Operating Budget until January 24, 2022.

“I encourage all Islanders to participate in these consultations and send us their ideas, input and suggestions for investments to best support the people of our province. We will use the information to develop a budget to meet Islander’s priorities, and to identify areas in which Islanders wish to see further investment.” - Finance Minister Darlene Compton

As a result of ongoing Gender and Diversity Analysis on pre-budget consultations and discussions with key stakeholders, government will incorporate additional measures to ensure that consultations are inclusive and accessible to Islanders.

Virtual consultations will include a Facebook Live event, hosted by Minister Compton, and schedules for that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Some highlights of the 2021-2022 Operating Budget include increased investments in health including mental health, education, and a cleaner environment as well as COVID-19 support programs and services to assist Islanders through the ongoing pandemic.

