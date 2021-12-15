CANADA, December 15 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island.

“It is very important that anyone who was at the public exposure locations announced in the last week to monitor closely for symptoms, even if they are mild. If any symptoms do develop, visit a Health PEI testing clinic as soon as possible and isolate until you receive a negative result.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

The 11 cases are linked to travel outside PEI, close contacts of previous cases or public exposure sites.

The age ranges of the new cases are:

Two individuals in their 60s;

Two individuals in their 50s;

One individual in their 40s;

One individual in their 30s;

Three individuals in their 20s; and

Two individuals under the age of 12 years.

Contact tracing is complete for most cases and some of the cases remain under investigation.

Public exposure and flight exposure information is pending contact tracing.

There are currently 43 active cases of COVID-19 in PEI and there have been 434 cases since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, December 11, 95 per cent of Island residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 91.8 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. 23.8 per cent of children age 5-11 years have received their first dose. Over 9,700 people have received their third dose or booster of COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 7,500 individuals are eligible for a booster and have not yet received their third dose.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back. Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics and those age 18 years or older can visit one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Get vaccinated

Wear a non-medical mask in indoor places

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Keep your circle of contacts small

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

