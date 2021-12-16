Pets for the Elderly Nonprofit Hits Milestone by Facilitating 100,000 Shelter Pet Adoptions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since launching nationally in 2002, the grant program instituted by Pets for the Elderly (PFE) has hit a milestone, helping to fund the adoption of 100,000 shelter animals by seniors.
The grant program run by PFE pays a portion of the adoption fee for any seniors of 60 years old and over when they adopt a dog or cat from one of the participating shelters across 35 U.S. states.
PFE was launched to assist with the cost of companion animals for the elderly. Twenty years later, the organization’s program to fund the adoption and retention hit the impressive 100,000 pet adoption milestone, ensuring that pets from their network of participating shelters become companions for senior citizens.
The mission at Pets for the Elderly (PFE) is to continue ensuring older adults’ benefit from the companionship and health benefits offered by pet ownership. At the same time, the lives of countless homeless animals at shelters are also saved, allowing them to enter a loving home.
Isolation and loneliness among senior citizens have reached epidemic levels. These are a result of several factors, including the loss of a loved one, retirement, etc. According to research, loneliness kills more older people than heart disease or cancer. Unfortunately, it also negatively affects their psychological well-being. More than ever before, PFE’s mission remains relevant and important.
Costs Covered by PFE
The health benefits of pet ownership for seniors are well-documented. In recognition of this, PFE is committed to helping as many senior citizens over the age of 60 as possible to reap them through the adoption of a companion pet from its participating shelters.
Included in the monetary assistance offered to seniors are the pre-adoption veterinary exams and spaying /neutering if required. Together with the 57 dedicated participating shelters in 35 states, PFE is currently the only national organization matching shelter animals with senior citizens. The shelters are chosen because they are both dedicated to saving the lives of animals and committed to supporting and implementing PFE’s mission.
PFE is a strong supporter of the benefits of companion animals to senior citizens as proven by medical research. Animals are good for the health and well-being of older adults because they not only reduce loneliness but also delight their owners with their antics. Additionally, pets encourage their pet parents to lead a healthier lifestyle by walking or playing with their pets.
However, of great concern to the organization is the fact that once seniors bring home their pet, they still have the task of providing food, veterinary care, and grooming. These services all have a great impact on the budget of the elderly.
That is why in 2020, PFE announced an extension to its pet ownership program to include funding to cover things like veterinary services, retention services, food shortage support, grooming, home visits, etc. for any seniors adopting a shelter animal. This assistance PFE funding is implemented through certified PFE partner shelters.
PFE relies on funds from numerous foundations, grants, and individual donors. Their mission is to continue expanding their program to ultimately include several shelters in each of the 50 states by 2022. Of course, this requires increased financial resources.
“If we are to meet our goal of expanding our reach and services, additional funding is essential,” said Susan Kurowski, Executive Director of Pets for the Elderly. “To help generate that funding, we’re in the process of implementing a far-reaching brand awareness campaign. Included in the campaign is the launch of our updated website, the addition of PFE social media channels, a donor appeal drive, and online advertising,” added Kurowski.
The Pets for the Elderly Foundation recently launched its annual End-Of-Year Fund Drive aimed at helping raise the funding for the next 100,000 adoptions. Visit https://petsfortheelderly.org/donate-2021/ to make your contribution to this worthy cause.
Making a Difference
As a nonprofit, the Pets for the Elderly Foundation meets two important goals, making a difference in the lives of the elderly and saving the life of an animal. The foundation is proud of the fact that 100% of each generous donation goes toward the adoption program.
The national public charity continues the work and mission of a program that started in Cleveland, Ohio in 1992. Since then, its outreach has spread from two shelters to 57 and growing.
Stacey L. Vaselaney
Making a Difference
As a nonprofit, the Pets for the Elderly Foundation meets two important goals, making a difference in the lives of the elderly and saving the life of an animal. The foundation is proud of the fact that 100% of each generous donation goes toward the adoption program.
The national public charity continues the work and mission of a program that started in Cleveland, Ohio in 1992. Since then, its outreach has spread from two shelters to 57 and growing.
