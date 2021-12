Organic Honey Market: Europe will Remain the Most Lucrative Region through 2031; Says Fact.MR

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has mandated all manufacturers producing organic products.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global sales of organic honey are estimated to exceed US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end and are forecasted to garner a CAGR of 7.2% during the assessment period. Organic honey is referred to as honey produced by nectar obtained from bees, which were only fed with organically grown flowers. Various types of organic honey available in the market include clover honey, manuka honey, sourwood honey, buckwheat honey, rosemary honey, and dandelion honey. Demand for organic honey has witnessed a significant rise in various industries such as cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries, owing to its versatility and popularity as an ingredient in myriad products. Organic honey constituents with medicinal properties such as hydrogen peroxide forms a fundamental part of various medicines, which enable treatment of several health disorders.Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures):- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=357 Currently, most of the food products comprise honey as an antioxidant, probiotic, and fermentation & clarifying agent. According to the WHO, over 1 Bn people, including adults, children and infants, were obese across the globe in 2016. Changing consumption patterns of consumers has accelerated the obesity epidemic. Numerous organizations have started focusing on spreading awareness among consumers about maintaining a healthy diet. As honey acts an alternative to sugar in various food products, its demand is likely to witness a surge in the foreseeable future.Market TaxonomyRegionNorth AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeJapanAPEJMEATypeClover HoneyManuka HoneySourwood HoneyBuckwheat HoneyRosemary HoneyDandelion HoneyOthers TypesEnd-UseCosmetic & Personal CarePharmaceuticals & NutraceuticalsSales ChannelWholesaler/DistributorModern TradeConvenience StoresOnline SalesOther Sales ChannelPackaging TypeGlass JarPlastic ContainersNeed More information about Report Methodology? Click here:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=357 Market to Witness Consolidation Owing to M&As between Well-Established Players and Small BusinessesWith growing emphasis on leading healthy lifestyle, consumer preferences have inclined toward consumption of food products with natural ingredients, owing to concerns regarding chemical additives. This has a significant positive influence on the adoption of organic honey as well.As certification for organic products is mandatory to ensure consumers about the product authenticity, small businesses face barriers in terms of cost. This is further resulting in the consolidation of the market, as these small businesses are being eyed upon by well-established players for mergers, or acquisitions, for expanding their market presence. For example – Amazon recently announced its aim of acquiring Whole Foods Market, a supermarket chain with natural and organic food products, to boost its sales of honey North America to be Fastest Expanding Market for Organic HoneyThe United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has mandated all manufacturers producing organic products to be USDA-certified, in order to label their products as ‘organic’. This might positively influence demand and sales of organic honey in North America. The region is expected to be the fastest expanding market for organic honey during 2021 to 2031.Manuka honey and buckwheat honey are anticipated to remain fast-selling types of organic honey. Revenues from sales of these two types of organic honey will account for over 30% share of the market during 2017 to 2022. Sourwood honey will register the lowest CAGR in the market through 2031.Some of the Organic Honey Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. Some of the Organic Honey Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:Details regarding latest innovations and development in Organic Honey and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Organic Honey Market .Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Organic Honey market Size.Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Organic Honey Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Organic Honey Market during the forecast period.

Competition Tracking
Key players identified by Fact.MR in its report on the global organic honey market include
Glorybee Inc.
Little Bee Impex
Madhava Honey Ltd.
Wholesome Sweeteners Inc.
Y.S. Eco Bee Farms
North Dallas Honey Company L.P.
Heavenly Organics LLC
Wedderspoon Organic Holdings L.P.
Barkman Honey LLC 