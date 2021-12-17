Prime IV The District Delivers Immune System Benefits with IV Therapy

IV therapy is a viable and sustainable solution for increasing the immune system during times of stress.

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With winter upon us, Prime IV The District urges South-area residents to consider IV therapy as a one of their strategies for achieving optimal health outcomes. The following guidance from The National Institutes of Health may address seasonal stress—from situations as common as flu season to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Seasonal stress can lead to viral and bacterial infections and increase the probability of chronic medical conditions.

“IV therapy can play a key role in helping you prevent illness during stressful times,” said Alex Cannon, owner of Prime IV The District. “Our IV drips contain a combination of ingredients which may fight off or prevent illness. These high-quality ingredients include vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc.”

Staying healthy during stressful times can be challenging—and many medical professionals recommend that boosting the immune system during these times should be a top priority. Since diet alone generally may not supply the human body with sufficient nutrients, IV therapy can deliver vitamins and minerals that have been shown to boost the immune system.

How IV therapy boosts the immune system

“Prime IV offers numerous IV drips specifically formulated to boost your immune system—including an immunity booster with a powerful dose of vitamin C,” said Cannon. “Taking vitamins and nutrients intravenously puts them directly into your bloodstream and provides the maximum benefit by bypassing the less efficient absorption of the stomach. Also, our IV drips act fast—no more waiting for digestion! Our IVs take 30-60 minutes and have you back on the road to peak health.”

Maintaining a strong immune system is not only important for overall wellness, but for maintaining your health and safety during a pandemic. Some of the best ways to boost your immunity include:

- Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet

- Maintain a healthy weight

- Get plenty of sleep

- Reduce stress

- Supplement your vitamin and mineral intake

Nutritional supplements are the most common way that people think of boosting their immune system. However, the traditional method of oral supplementation can take weeks or even months to get you back on your feet, due to the slow nature of stomach absorption. Luckily, there are new and improved ways to take supplements—through an IV. IV nutrient supplements are a fast-acting way to get feeling your best!

IV therapy can be used to manage symptoms for a variety of medical conditions. . These can range from chronic fatigue, migraines, and respiratory infections, all the way to seasonal allergies. Those who have any difficulty absorbing nutrients can benefit greatly from the use of IV therapy.

How it works

When IV therapy is administered, it is introduced directly into the bloodstream. Because of this, recipients receive 100% of the nutrients, which the body will benefit from immediately. This is unlike other immune interventions which take much more time to notice results.

