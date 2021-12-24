Howard B. Gowen Shares His Favorite Fast Gourmet Appetizers
Howard B. Gowen shared his favorite fast gourmet appetizersATHENS, GEORGIA, USA, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether planning a holiday fete or a more casual dinner party, some gourmet appetizers can really set the tone and make the celebration feel special. But as the host, one has a million things to worry about already. From the drinks to the main course to entertaining, one does not have time to be slaving away in the kitchen while their guests are arriving and mingling!
Luckily, Howard B. Gowen has a few go-to gourmet bites that will delight their guests without wearing them out. Most of them can even make it beforehand and just assemble the day of!
Mozzarella Stuffed Peppadews
This fast and easy appetizer looks fantastic and takes just minutes of prep. All one needs is fresh mozzarella (preferably pre-marinated ciliegine bites), peppadew peppers, and some basil for garnish.
Stuff the mozzarella into the peppers, pop the into the fridge, and voila! Now all one has to do is throw them under the broiler for a minute or two to let them get gooey and they're done! Sprinkle with salt, fresh cracked black pepper, olive oil, and a little basil for garnish.
Smoked Salmon
For an easy and elegant appetizer, smoked salmon is a go-to, says Howard B. Gowen. All that is needed is:
1 salmon filet
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon of pepper
1-2 tablespoons of liquid smoke
Place the salmon in a baking tray skin side down. Then sprinkle with the seasonings and drizzle with liquid smoke. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-45 minutes. Bring to room temperature before refrigerating for 8 hours or overnight to seal in the smoky flavor.
On the day of the party, all one has to do is plate it! Lemons and capers or some fresh dill can add a nice touch.
One can also skip all the cooking and just buy smoked salmon pre-packaged. Serve with crackers and cream cheese and they're good to go!
Try Bacon-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts Says Howard B. Gowen
This appetizer is about as easy as it gets, says Howard B. Gowen. All one has to do is wrap bacon (thin-sliced, not thick-sliced) around their trimmed Brussels sprouts and bake them on a parchment-lined baking sheet at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until crispy and tender.
Serve with toothpicks and dipping sauce for a mind-blowingly easy and delicious amuse-bouche.
Baked Brie With Jam
This is a classic for a reason, says Howard B. Gowen. All one needs is an 8-oz (or larger!) round of brie and a delicious jam or chutney of their choice.
Slice the top off of the brie round, and scoop out a little cheese to make a shallow divot. Place it in a small baking dish. Top with the jam or chutney of choice–be generous! Then bake at 425 degrees for 8-12 minutes, or until the cheese is gooey.
Just be careful, warns Howard B. Gowen. The cheese has to be scoopable, but if baked too long, the cheese will collapse! So watch it carefully and serve with crackers when ready!
