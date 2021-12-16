Metasset Receives Coveted Admission to Binance’s Incubation Program
The collaboration will commence in January 2022.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metasset Networks is pleased to announce that as of January 2022, it will be part of the esteemed Binance Incubation Program.
Metasset is a GameFi marketplace in which users can invest in game assets directly, without having to play the game themselves. The platform’s mission is to unite decentralized GameFi assets and create the ‘1inch of GameFi’ that is missing from the current market.
“Not every investor wants to be a gamer,” says founder of the project, Johan. “As the GameFi community continue to grow, more and more investors want to access this new asset class. Metasset aims bridge the average investor to the expanding universe of GameFi assets and allow investors to own GameFi assets directly, without having to spend precious time playing each game.”
In the platform’s most recent news, Metasset will be participating in Binance Lab’s Incubation Program in January 2022. The program is designed to incubate market-leading and successful crypto businesses at an early stage to help them develop and elevate their unique projects. Key elements of the program include an 8-week timeline, all-in-one services, mentorship, and Binance Labs demo day.
“We are humbled to know that Binance Labs sees our initiative as being critical to the continuous evolution of the GameFi community,” Johan states. “We hope that by participating in this incredible program, we will continue to make GameFi assets equally accessible to everyone. We are very much looking forward to the learning we will be doing during these eight weeks, as we have seen how successful the program has been to other ventures in the past.”
About Metasset
Metasset was founded by creator Johan, who is an ex-Googler and current blockchain investor and serial entrepreneur. Johan’s mission for developing Metasset on the Ethereum and BSC blockchain is to allow users to buy digital game assets, similar to shopping on Amazon.
