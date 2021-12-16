St. Johnsbury Barracks / MV Crash / DUI #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A4007198
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/15/2021 @ approximately 1724 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Barnet
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Kitchel Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Banville
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Unk
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Avalanche
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front driver's side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jeannette Wright
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end driver's side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vermont State Police were dispatched to a double motor vehicle crash on route 5 in Barnet, near Kitchel Hill Road. Investigation revealed that Robert Banville failed to maintain his lane, entering Jeannette Wright's lane, and striking her vehicle head on. Further investigation revealed Banville was displaying signs of impairment of alcohol. Banville was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and fingerprints. Banville was released on citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer to the charge of DUI #2.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2022 @ 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111