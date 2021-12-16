Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,491 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / MV Crash / DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 21A4007198                     

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

 

STATION: St. Johnsbury              

 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/15/2021 @ approximately 1724 hours

 

STREET: US Route 5

 

TOWN: Barnet

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Kitchel Hill Road

 

WEATHER: Clear

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Robert Banville

 

AGE: 61 

 

SEAT BELT? Unk

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2004

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Avalanche

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front driver's side

 

INJURIES: None

 

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR: Jeannette Wright

 

AGE:  42

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end driver's side

 

INJURIES: None

 

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vermont State Police were dispatched to a double motor vehicle crash on route 5 in Barnet, near Kitchel Hill Road. Investigation revealed that Robert Banville failed to maintain his lane, entering Jeannette Wright's lane, and striking her vehicle head on. Further investigation revealed Banville was displaying signs of impairment of alcohol. Banville was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and fingerprints. Banville was released on citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer to the charge of DUI #2.

 

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038

 

LODGED: No

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Included

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2022 @  0800 hours

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / MV Crash / DUI #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.