St. Johnsbury Barracks / MV Crash / DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A4007198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/15/2021 @ approximately 1724 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Barnet

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Kitchel Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Banville

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Unk

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Avalanche

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front driver's side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jeannette Wright

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end driver's side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vermont State Police were dispatched to a double motor vehicle crash on route 5 in Barnet, near Kitchel Hill Road. Investigation revealed that Robert Banville failed to maintain his lane, entering Jeannette Wright's lane, and striking her vehicle head on. Further investigation revealed Banville was displaying signs of impairment of alcohol. Banville was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and fingerprints. Banville was released on citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer to the charge of DUI #2.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2022 @ 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.