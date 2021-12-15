Submit Release
SB517 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2021-12-15

WISCONSIN, December 15 - An Act to amend 36.27 (2) (b) 4., 36.27 (3n) (a) 1m. a., 36.27 (3n) (a) 1m. b., 36.27 (3n) (bd), 36.27 (3p) (a) 1r. (intro.), 38.24 (7) (a) 1m. a., 38.24 (7) (a) 1m. b., 38.24 (7) (bd), 38.24 (8) (a) 1r. (intro.) and 39.49 (2) (a) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: tuition and fee remission or grants for certain veterans and their dependents enrolled in the University of Wisconsin System, a technical college, or a private nonprofit institution of higher education; and the University of Wisconsin System nonresident tuition exemption for certain veterans. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Technical Colleges

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
12/15/2021 Sen. Public hearing held  

