SB605 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2021-12-15

WISCONSIN, December 15 - An Act to renumber and amend 36.27 (2) (e) and 38.22 (4); and to create 36.27 (2) (e) 3. and 38.22 (4) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: resident tuition at University of Wisconsin System institutions and technical colleges as applied to relocated service members and their children and spouses. (FE)