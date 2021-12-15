SB744 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-15

WISCONSIN, December 15 - An Act to renumber and amend 36.65 (1); and to create 36.11 (61), 36.11 (62), 36.11 (63), 36.65 (1) (b) and 36.65 (2) (j) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting foreign missions of China at University of Wisconsin institutions and University of Wisconsin System involvement with Communist Chinese recruitment or propaganda programs and requiring the University of Wisconsin System to report funding received from foreign missions of China. (FE)