WISCONSIN, December 15 - An Act to renumber and amend 36.27 (2) (e) and 38.22 (4); and to create 36.27 (2) (e) 3. and 38.22 (4) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: resident tuition at University of Wisconsin System institutions and technical colleges as applied to relocated service members and their children and spouses. (FE)
Status: A - Colleges and Universities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab635
You just read:
AB635 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Edming - 2021-12-15
