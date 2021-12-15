AB651 in Asm: Representative Steffen added as a coauthor - 2021-12-15

WISCONSIN, December 15 - An Act to amend 786.37 (2); and to create 786.36 (1m) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: allowing a parent to change a minor child's name when the other parent is convicted of certain homicide or sex offenses.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.