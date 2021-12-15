Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,501 in the last 365 days.

AB651 in Asm: Representative Steffen added as a coauthor - 2021-12-15

WISCONSIN, December 15 - An Act to amend 786.37 (2); and to create 786.36 (1m) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: allowing a parent to change a minor child's name when the other parent is convicted of certain homicide or sex offenses.

Status: A - Family Law

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
12/15/2021 Asm. Representative Steffen added as a coauthor  

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab651

You just read:

AB651 in Asm: Representative Steffen added as a coauthor - 2021-12-15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.