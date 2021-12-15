SB547 in Sen: Representative Dittrich added as a cosponsor - 2021-12-15

WISCONSIN, December 15 - An Act to amend 108.04 (7) (h), 108.14 (8n) (e) and 108.141 (7) (a); and to create 108.04 (5m) and 108.04 (7) (f) of the statutes; Relating to: eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits in the case of an unwillingness to receive a vaccine. (FE)