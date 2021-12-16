Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market by Component (Airborne Radio, Modems and Routers, SATCOM Radomes, SATCOM Terminals) 2030

The global airborne L-band SATCOM market was valued $0.73 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.22 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When an aircraft is outside of the coverage of conventional ground radar and stations, SATCOM is a speech and data service that allows aerial vehicles to connect with air traffic control and its airline operations center via satellite. Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAV), maritime patrol aircraft, commercial or military aircraft, and other airborne platforms use airborne L-band SATCOM systems to deliver IP-based, secure, or non-secure audio, data, video teleconferencing, and fax communication via satellite.

Major Market Players:

• ASELSAN A.S.

• Ball Corporation

• Cobham Ltd

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Hughes Network Systems, LLC

• Inmarsat Global Limited

• Iridium Communications Inc.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Thales Group

• Viasat Inc.

The global airborne L-band SATCOM market is expected to witness growth in the estimated timeframe as a result of increased innovation, lower drone costs, and the development of compact, lightweight airborne satellite communication terminals. The demand for remote SATCOM systems for full-time, mission-critical operations has increased in the aviation industry. For instance, Get SAT unveiled their ultra-low-profile Ultra-Blade L-Band antenna in November 2018, which is compatible with any L-Band satellite. Get SAT's solution allows for the downsizing of L-Band terminals, reducing package weight while increasing SATCOM capabilities. The need for airborne L-band SATCOM has increased as SATCOM components have gotten more lightweight and compact.

Key Market Segments

• By Platform

o Commercial Aircraft

o Wide-Body Aircraft

o Narrow-Body Aircraft

o Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

o Military Aircraft

o Others

• By Component

o Transceivers

o Airborne Radio

o Modems and Routers

o SATCOM Radomes

o SATCOM Terminals

o Others

• By Application

o Government & Defense

o Commercial

• By Installation Type

o New Installation

o Upgradation

The airborne L-band SATCOM market is segmented on the basis of platform, component, application, installation type, and region. The airborne L-band SATCOM market is segmented by platform into commercial aircraft, wide-body aircraft, narrow-body aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, military aircraft, and others. Based on component, it is further divided into transceivers, airborne radio, modems and routers, SATCOM radomes, SATCOM terminals, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into government & defense, and commercial. On the basis of installation type, the airborne L-band SATCOM market is segmented into new installation and upgradation. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

• The COVID impact on the airborne L-band SATCOM market is unpredictable and it is expected to remain in force till the second quarter of 2021.

• Governments & local authorities opted for the use of drones for surveillance to prevent people from gathering. In addition, governments entered into numerous agreements with different companies for the implementation of L-band SATCOM services, which can operate on a wider location.

• Moreover, the nationwide lockdown forced the airborne L-band SATCOM provider to partially or completely shut their operations, which resulted in a loss in revenue.

• In addition to street surveillance, authorities are using airborne L-band SATCOM to broadcast messages & information about lockdown measures, especially in rural areas that lack open communication channels for health information.

Communications on the move (COTM) is one of the most important uses of satellite communication technology that delivers critical services to a variety of industries. COTM refers to moving aircraft, such as commercial, government, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), that are equipped with a satellite dish capable of establishing and maintaining communications with a satellite network while the aircraft is in motion. The demand for satellite-based airborne communications on the move (COTM) has emerged as a recent trend in both defense and commercial airborne communication systems. For military and commercial end-users, COTM offers critical applications for first responders, disaster recovery, emergency preparedness, remote access, and other applications. COTM solutions have become substantially more effective as a result of the introduction of high-powered L-band satellites with low gain antenna solutions, which were originally developed for the security and defense industries. For instance, Get SAT announced the launch of the Ultra-Blade L-Band antenna for on-the-go L-band airborne applications in November 2018. Operators and customers, both commercial and military, are seeking faster speeds and more competitive bandwidth rates.

