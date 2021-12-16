Human Rights Month: Youth for Human Rights March in Opposition to Human Trafficking and Other Violations
Human rights advocates marched from the Lincoln Memorial to the World War II Memorial to raise awareness of the need for education in human rights.
At Lincoln Memorial a woman who travelled from Pakistan signs the petition calling for the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights to be required material in schools so that all people are educated in their human rights.
The groups participating in the march included the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights and Voice for Rights International at Lincoln Memorial.
Human rights advocates renewed efforts to protect women and children from trafficking with a human rights march at the Lincoln Memorial for Human Rights Month.
With the pandemic, the estimated number of victims of human trafficking has increased markedly, so the groups involved focused on the right to “No Slavery” from the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Increasingly in the US, primarily people of color fall victim to human traffickers and yet it is reported that less is done to protect them.
Joined by other national and international organizations, including the US Institute for Diplomacy and Human Rights and Voice for Rights International, Youth for Human Rights International led the passionate activists dressed in blue for human rights and holding banners in a march from the Lincoln Memorial to the World War II Memorial in support of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
“We are committed to educating the world about Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN. To educate the youth and the world we will continue arranging seminars, conferences, discussion sessions, and training programs in different parts of the world,” said Mr. Syed Kazam Ali, Director of Voice for Rights International, who had travelled from Pakistan. “I am looking forward for more collaboration in the future.”
Following the march, participants gathered at the Founding Church of Scientology of Washington, DC, to learn about the actions taken by Youth for Human Rights in 2021 during the pandemic, and future plans that will focus on increased efforts to raise awareness of trafficking and effective methods of thwarting traffickers, including youth education to help them avoid becoming victims of trafficking and giving them ideas to help their friends and families become aware of trafficking and alert for indicators of trafficking, as well as how to report trafficking safely. Musician Peter Hanes played piano at the church for the marchers.
#StandUp4HumanRights is the United Nations’ current human rights awareness campaign that was launched in December of 2016.
The history of human rights advocacy goes back to the UN’s very beginning, with one of its stated purposes being to maintain international peace and security. At the end of World War II, the international community vowed never to allow such human rights atrocities to occur again. Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of US President Franklin D. Roosevelt was the first US Ambassador to the United Nations. As a member of the Human Rights Commission, Mrs. Roosevelt led the members in crafting a special document which “declares” the rights that everyone in the entire world should have— the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). On December 10, 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed and now December 10th is “Human Rights Day” and now December is Human Rights Month. Since 1948, all countries in the United Nations are expected to follow the high standards of the UDHR – but there is still much work to do.
About Youth for Human Rights:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with chapters around the world whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance, respect and peace. YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through international summits, art series, concerts and other interactive community events. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has – and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more go to www.youthforhumanrights.org or watch a documentary on how Youth for Human Rights began.
The march is an annual event that is part of a global series of events led by Youth for Human Rights International in honor of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) to help make it more widely known and followed.
