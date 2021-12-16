Human Rights Month: Youth for Human Rights March in Opposition to Human Trafficking and Other Violations

Human rights advocates marched from the Lincoln Memorial to the World War II Memorial to raise awareness of the need for education in human rights.

At Lincoln Memorial a woman who travelled from Pakistan signs the petition calling for the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights to be required material in schools so that all people are educated in their human rights.

The groups participating in the march included the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights and Voice for Rights International at Lincoln Memorial.

US Institute for Diplomacy and Human Rights trains international students on human rights.