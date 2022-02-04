Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Career Navy Veteran with MesothelioAnywhere in Arizona to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Specifics on Compensation That Might be Millions

If your husband or dad is a Career Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma anywhere in Arizona please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center

PHOENIX , ARIZONA , USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a Career Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Phoenix, Tucson, Prescott, Yuma, Mesa or anywhere in Arizona please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specific information about the compensation process works and what your claim might be worth. The conversation with Erik Karst is no obligation. Financial compensation for a Career Navy Veteran might be in the millions of dollars.

"Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma is based on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. Typically for a Career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma-their asbestos exposure took place on numerous ships, submarines or at shipyards where their ships or submarines were undergoing repairs.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad and his diagnosis with mesothelioma has just occurred please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for honest advice. Aside from being one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Arizona including communities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, or Prescott. https://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arizona the Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

*The Mayo Clinic Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona: https://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/mayo-clinic-cancer-center

* The University of Arizona Medical Center Tucson, Arizona:

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Arizona include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, nuclear power plant workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these high-risk workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Arizona as the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma