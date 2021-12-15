North American medical masks market shall expand impressively at a CAGR of 8.9%
Demand For Medical Mask Is Projected To Grow Impressively At A CAGR Of 9.6% During The Forecast Period (2020 – 2030)UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical masks market was estimated at US$ 9517.9 Mn in 2019. Demand for medical mask is projected to grow impressively at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).
The advent of minimally invasive surgeries has fuelled the demand for the distribution of surgical and anaesthesia masks among different end users, such as ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, etc. With a growing geriatric population, health-related concerns that are leading to surgeries have increased tremendously, majorly in the emerging economies.
As per statistics provided by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, approximately 17.2 million inpatient stays or ambulatory hospital visits included an invasive surgery, and more than half of these stays took place in the ambulatory surgical settings.
Consistent growth in the number of surgeries performed globally is boosting the demand for anaesthesia masks and laryngeal masks, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the medical mask market during the forecast period.
Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Surgical Mask Market Growth
Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.
Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Surgical Mask market.
Key Segments of Medical mask Market
Fact.MR’s study on the medical mask market offers information divided into three important segments-Product types, application, end-user, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Product
• Surgical Mask
• N95 Respirators
• Face Mask
• Full-Face Mask
• Laryngeal Masks
o Disposable Laryngeal Masks
o Reusable Laryngeal Masks
• Anesthesia Masks
o Disposable Anesthesia Masks
o Reusable Anesthesia Masks
Application
• Respiratory Safety
• Infections Disease
• Allergies
• Surgeries
End-User
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Research and Academic Institute
• Individual
• Others
North America to hold a Large Revenue Share in the Medical Mask Market, Europe to Follow
North America is expected to yield approximately two-fifths of the total revenue generated in the medical mask market. Burgeoning demand for research and development in quality medical care is poised to drive the region’s growth. Moreover, rising cases of COVID-19 infections has stimulated demand for medical face masks.
Recently, Fiat Chrysler announced that it would produce a million face masks to distribute in the emergency services to fight the pandemic in North America. The North American medical masks market shall expand impressively at a CAGR of 8.9%.
Europe is poised to hold the second largest share, capturing more than one-third of the global medical masks market. Rising number of surgical procedures and the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to create potential market opportunities.
The European Union (EU) has announced plans for urgent air shipments of face masks and other medical equipment from China and other markets. The region is projected to grow healthily at a CAGR of 10.7%.
Medical Mask Market – Report Scope
Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global market for medical mask. The study provides detailed assessment on the key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, as well as detailed information about the medical mask market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the medical mask market will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030.
Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in Fact.MR’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the medical mask market during the forecast period.
The study is relevant for stakeholders in the medical mask market, including, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the medical mask market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in Fact.MR’s study.
It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the medical mask market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the medical mask market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions to gain momentum in the market.
