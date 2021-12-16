NHPCO 2022 Conference Offers Renewal and Reinvigoration for Hospice and Palliative Care Leaders
2022 Leadership and Advocacy Conference will be NHPCO’s First In-Person Conference Since 2019
There’s nothing like a face-to-face conference to renew your sense of mission, fuel your creativity, and inspire your vision for the future.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization’s Leadership and Advocacy Conference will be the premier professional event in 2022 with content curated specifically for leaders and aspiring leaders working to advance hospice and palliative care. To address the critical needs of the field, LAC22 will safely bring together professionals to experience a unique blend of keynotes, educational sessions, networking opportunities, exhibits, and events not to be missed. The event will be held at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland on March 7 – 9, 2021.
Educational Sessions that Leaders Need Today and for the Future
LAC22 will offer peer-to-peer intermediate and advanced educational sessions that are built around these four topic areas:
• Managing the Health Care of Individuals Living with Serious Illness
• Transforming the Health Care Delivery System
• Navigating a Post-Pandemic World
• Building Interdisciplinary Team Leadership
“There’s nothing like a face-to-face conference to renew your sense of mission, fuel your creativity, and inspire your vision for the future. For the first time since 2019, hospice and palliative care leaders will gather in-person to explore new possibilities, share innovations, and set the direction for the next 40 years of person- and family-centered care,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach. “This is what NHPCO’s 2022 Leadership and Advocacy Conference is all about.”
Dynamic Keynotes
NHPCO looks forward to inspirational keynotes that include Mark Schulman, world renowned drummer, and journalist Emily Esfahani Smith, author of The Power of Meaning: Crafting a Life that Matters.
Pre-Conference Seminars also Available
NHPCO will offer its most popular Pre-Conference Signature Programs on March 5 and 6, prior to LAC22. At this time, registration for these seminars is limited, so register soon to guarantee a spot. Seminars offered:
• Advanced Community-Based Palliative Care Workshop
• Hospice Compliance Certificate Program
• Hospice Quality Certificate Program
• Hospice Manager Development Program Foundational Course
Catch the Early Bird Rate
Register now to take advantage of big savings on your conference registration. Early bird ends January 21, 2022.
On-demand Content
In addition to on-site activities, the LAC22 experience includes an on-demand library of educational sessions available online 24/7 that extends the conference experience through May 31. For those who are not able to come to the Gaylord National, registration for access to the on-demand library is a helpful option for professionals and teams.
Exhibit Hall & Sponsorship
The conference Exhibit Hall is always a highlight of NHPCO conferences. The details for the LAC22 Exhibit Hall and our sponsorship opportunities will be available soon. Visit nhpco.org/lac22 to fill out the exhibitor & sponsor interest form online to get news on exhibits as soon as it's available.
Safety is a Priority
LAC22 is a vaccination required event for all attendees, faculty, exhibitors, and NHPCO staff. Visit the LAC22 website to download our health and safety protocols to learn more about how we're keeping the onsite experience safe for everyone.
National Hospice Foundation Gala
On March 8, NHPCO’s philanthropic affiliate, the National Hospice Foundation, will host a gala celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Medicare hospice benefit. Funds will support NHPCO’s programs that enhance quality and consumer awareness. Visit www.nationalhospicefoundation.org/gala.
Learn more at www.nhpco.org/lac2022.
About NHPCO
As the leading organization representing integrated, person-centered healthcare, NHPCO gives ongoing inspiration, practical guidance, and legislative representation to hospice and palliative care providers so they can enrich experiences for patients and ease caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress for families. Learn more at www.nhpco.org.
To learn more about hospice and palliative care or for information to help people coping with serious illness, please visit NHPCO’s www.CaringInfo.org.
