MorningStar Vaber: How to Prepare for a 5K
EINPresswire.com/ -- MorningStar Vaber works in the medical field but when she is not conducting medical testing for patients, she is busy training for her next 5K race. She is also working to inform others on how to prepare for a 5K race.
She said that since race days are always hectic and possibly anxiety-filled, it is good to focus on the training leading up to the race and be completely prepared for the big day. MorningStar Vaber said that it is good to set goals to ensure that people fuel themselves with the right foods leading up to the race. It's also good to make sure that the correct shoes are purchased, broken in, and fit correctly before the big race day.
Steps to Preparing for a 5K Race
MorningStar Vaber said that setting goals is imperative to reaching your final one of completing a 5K race. Write down your goals either in a notebook or journal or on a dry-erase board or calendar that you can hang up and see every day. It takes at least two months to prepare properly for a 5K race, so you will want to ensure that you have plenty of time to reach your daily goals before the day of the big race.
MorningStar Vaber said to create a plan based on the goals that have been put in place to be able to reach them better. For instance, she said if a person wants to start out running only one mile per day, they should have a plan on how many days they will do that before they increase to a mile and a half, then two miles, three miles, etc. keep in mind that 5 kilometers is equal to 3.1 miles which can seem like a monumental task if you have not been a runner for a long period of time, but it is definitely achievable.
MorningStar Vaber says that if you are new to exercise, you should definitely start out slowly and at a slower pace. You can work your way up to moving faster and running or walking for longer periods of time as your body adjusts to exercise every day.
Design a meal plan that you are going to follow on a daily basis that will provide the best fuel to reach your daily goals and ultimately, the goal of completing a 5K race.
MorningStar Vaber said if it is possible, run or walk the actual route of the 5K race so you get used to any obstacles you may face, such as hills, so you will be prepared by already overcoming them.
MorningStar Vaber said the feeling of accomplishment after finishing your first 5K race will be worth all of the time, commitment, and hard work you have put into it.
