Xiaosong Liu discussed future healthcare enabled by technologyCORVALLIS,, OR, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stringent regulations, the increased demand for affordable healthcare, and rising labor costs are shaping the future of medical technology. Xiaosong Liu Corvallis takes a deeper look into how technology will shift in the coming world.
Remote Consultation (Telemedicine) Grows
Throughout the pandemic, Telemedicine grew significantly. Medical practitioners and clinics that didn't have telemedicine services were forced to initialize them. Telemedicine services that already existed were upgraded to become more robust.
In the future, people will be more willing to go through telemedicine avenues, perhaps even more so than walking into a clinic, says Xiaosong Liu Corvalis. Simple issues will be resolved via video call and overall, health will become easier and more accessible to manage.
Intelligent, Always-On Health Diagnostics
Prevalent connectivity (5G/6G), personal health sensors, and advancements in big data will make it easier than ever for the telemedicine doctors of the future to diagnose their patients. All the data will be right there.
Even today, people can monitor their sleep, heart rate, and even oxygen intake. In so doing, they are able to find data about things that could be adversely impacting their health. These are things like high heart rate, not getting enough sleep, and more.
But there will also be more IoT devices. Diabetes right now can get a sensor that reports their glucose level. Tomorrow, it may be normal that artificial kidneys are used to automatically meter out insulin based.on those sensors -- the technology is already there but hasn't been rolled out en masse.
Being able to diagnose faster and treat faster will have positive impacts on health.
Remote Treatment and Augmented Reality
Increased connectivity, augmented reality, and virtual reality systems may make it possible for surgeons and doctors to initiate physical treatments from across the world.
Augmented reality is a particularly fantastic system, because the technology is already there. Imagine a surgeon completing a surgery with everything highlighted in front of them. Meanwhile, granular surgical tools such as AI driven tools will be able to perform small surgeries and procedures on their own, with greater levels of consistency.
Future healthcare looks a lot like science fiction. But it's not far off at all. Realistically, the future of healthcare is right around the corner -- many of these elements are already in action. Today, patients and caregivers alike are heavily leaning on telemedicine technology, and medical data is being digitized and mined for insights. What's certain to analysts like Xiaosong Liu Corvalis is that the future of healthcare will likely be better, customized, and even more affordable.
