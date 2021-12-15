Tako Glass Announces Opportunity to Create New Partnerships

Glass artists are invited to become vendors through Tako Glass’s eCommerce site to further the community and industry.

Being able to extend my platform to spread the love of glass and bring on more artists is an opportunity to build stronger alliances and expand our community further.” — Ralph Richie

MIAMI, FL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tako Glass has announced an interest in developing new partnerships with other like-minded, innovative glass artists. As an established glass artist with an international base, becoming a vendor with Tako Glass presents a unique opportunity for other artists to get a deeper foothold in the market while gaining more visibility.

Tako Glass stands as one of the most progressive glass artists in the market of cannabis and tobacco glass pipes. Having developed a worldwide clientele over the past two decades, Tako stands as a leader and innovator in the industry. Building partnerships with Tako is an exciting and promising opportunity for any vendors who are aiming to expand their reach online and in the eCommerce market.

“It’s like living one great dream - I get to create art for a living with my family at the same time,” states Ralph Richie, the man behind the brand. “Being able to extend my platform to spread the love of glass and bring on more artists is an opportunity to build stronger alliances and expand our community further.”

With an international following, customers that span the entire US, and an Instagram following of over 40 thousand, Tako Glass has an extensive reach and stellar reputation. For many glass artists, going the traditional route of setting up a website to sell their products can be met with numerous complications; from platforms not supporting the sale of the products to not finding options for advertising. These barriers to building a business can be difficult to overcome and having an established partner presents an option for a smoother point of entry. Tako Glass remarked: “eCommerce can be a particularly tricky path, working with an established and successful retailer may be immensely helpful for up-and-coming artists.”

Among the artists and vendors currently featured on the Tako Glass website are such incredible names as Cajun Glass, Lab Rat Glass, Lavender Jones Glass, Street Kitty Glass, Bunky Glass, Zafa Glass, and ABMP Glass. Any glass artists or tobacco pipe creators who are interested in partnering with Tako Glass are welcome to inquire further.

The glass blowing world has always maintained a strong sense of community, and it is in this spirit that Tako Glass aims to build upon. Partnerships have the immense benefit of strengthening the community while supporting one another in a unique and growing niche market. If you are a blown glass artist and interested in becoming a vendor on the Tako Glass website, reach out to their team at info@takoglass.com.



Tako Glass of Sequim, Washington is one of the leading blown glass artists in the US. He has been making and selling one-of-a-kind pipes and tobacco accessories since 1999. He works from his home studio, creating innovative explorations in blown glass designs like nothing the world has ever seen. Over the years, he has built a solid reputation for his level of quality and creativity, with many collectors seeking his unique works of art. Currently, Tako Glass is in the running for Best Glass Blower in the Orange County Cannabis Awards. For more information or to purchase Tako Glass pieces, please visit https://www.takoglass.com/.