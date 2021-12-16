America’s Future Launches its "Champion For America" Membership Campaign
Our Founding Fathers knew that for this experiment in democracy to survive, it would require citizen participation. Now it is our turn to carry the torch of freedom for the next generation.”ENGLEWOOD, FLORIDA , USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc. today announced the launch of its "Champion For America" membership campaign with an urgent message to every American to fight for freedom. Leading the campaign is America’s Future Chair, Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn USA (Ret.) with his call to protect and preserve our Constitution and God-given rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“America needs courageous leaders and champions willing to stand up and get involved to save our country,” said General Flynn. “Patriots are in the trenches fighting for our children, our country and our future. We need more champions for America who will never quit the fight for freedom.”
Mary O’Neill, executive director of America’s Future, added, “America is the greatest nation on earth. Our Founding Fathers knew that for this experiment in democracy to survive over centuries, it would require citizen participation. Now it is our turn to carry the torch of freedom for the next generation. Become a champion for America!”
As a "Champion For America" member, you’ll join the growing number of patriots who are coming together as a community to wage the fight for freedom and protect our individual rights.
"Champion For America" annual memberships are available for $99 for individuals and $299 for families. Membership includes exclusive benefits, like members-only webcasts with General Flynn, VIP access to America’s Future events, members-only t-shirts for adults and children, and online store discounts. Proceeds go to support America’s Future mission, its partnerships, scholarships and grants programs, and initiatives such as “Raise The Flag, Say The Pledge” and the upcoming “Passing The Torch Of Freedom” educational video series to be released in “The Champion” – a members-only newsletter.
To learn more about America’s Future, please visit www.AmericaFuture.net. To sign up to become a "Champion for America" member, visit www.AmericasFuture.net/membership/.
ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
