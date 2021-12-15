Thieme Offers Low Annual Production Runs Using RIM

/EIN News/ -- ST. CHARLES, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thieme Corporation, a leader in Reaction Injection Molding (RIM) technologies, offers low annual production for all your RIM part needs.



The company designs RIM molds using NC cut aluminum billets, which makes for lower cost approach to plastic part tooling than traditional injection molding tooling. Aluminum is the standard material for RIM molds that ensures proper mold temperature control, high part quality, reliability, durability, and affordability.

Some of Thieme Corporation’s RIM parts with low annual production runs include customer specific bumpers, panels, structural parts, housings, and enclosures for medical, scientific, analytical and electronic devices. Other notable RIM parts with low annual production runs include carts, medical device covers, heavy equipment consoles, and recreational vehicle parts.

“We are excited to enable manufacturers to utilize low annual production runs from a few hundred to thousands of parts,” says Mike Young, Thieme’s Director of Sales & Marketing. “When part quality, repeatability, reliability, and low cost are needed, you can trust Thieme to provide you with the parts and tooling for all stages of your project.”

The cost of Thieme’s Reaction Injection Molded parts depend on several factors, annual volume usage, part complexity, part weight, wall section thickness, the size of the part and the type of surface finish required.

Using Thieme’s RIM process will enable companies with low annual production volumes, such as 200 to 10,000 units per year, to trim down their overall production costs. In addition, they can enjoy great design flexibility, high durability, and an overall better product appearance.

About Thieme Corporation

Founded in 1995 in St. Charles, Illinois, Thieme Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thieme GmbH & Co. KG headquartered in Teningen, Germany. Thieme offers custom reaction injection molding (RIM) of device enclosures, structural parts, housings, covers, panels, trays, bezels and doors for medical devices, analytical instrumentation and various industrial devices and machinery. Theme provides RIM parts for the medical, agriculture, heavy equipment, automotive and transportation industries.

3605 Swenson Ave. St. Charles, IL 60174 USA Sales Contact Michael Young Sales & Marketing Manager Email: my@thieme-us.com Phone: 248-274-6736