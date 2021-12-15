National Forensic Consultants to Open Evidence Warehouse to Outside Clients in January
NFC's prized Pennsauken NJ warehouse facilities and evidence exam rooms now available to industries other than just legal profession.
Our evidence warehouse and examination room is an exceptional facility, and our team is committed to the protection and investigation of physical evidence.”PENNSAUKEN, NJ, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dean Gentner, Vice President of National Forensic Consultants, Inc (NFC) announced this week that the firm’s prized evidence warehouse facilities and evidence examination room located in Pennsauken, NJ will be available beginning in January 2022 to insurance companies, attorneys, private investigators, product manufacturers, construction firms, and other select companies for the storage of evidence.
— Dean Genter, Vice President, National Forensic Consultants, Inc.
For the past decade, National Forensic Consultants (NFC) has maintained its warehouse exclusively for the use of the legal industry for evidence storage. The warehouse has several stationary yard ramps in the rear allowing for the storage of larger items such as boats and cars. In addition, the 7500 square foot evidence warehouse has an attached well-appointed evidence examination facility.
Gentner said “Our evidence warehouse combined with our examination room is an exceptional facility, and our team is committed to the protection and investigation of physical evidence. We offer protected space and utilize only industry-approved standards for evidence storage and handling. Our team picks up or takes in evidence, ‘tracks chain of custody,’ manages examinations, and coordinates all arrangements for proper storage and transfer of materials.
Because different pieces of evidence have different storage needs, the team ensures that each piece of evidence is stored appropriately taking care to appraise each piece of evidence in accordance with its distinctive characteristics. If there are unique situations, such as protection from temperature changes or other ambient conditions, National Forensic Consultant’s (NFC’s) team will take the necessary precautions to ensure this evidence is stored correctly.
The on-site evidence examination room provides a designated area for evidence testing and analysis, utilizing various research and evaluation tools including microscopes, and cameras. The National Forensic Consultant’s (NFC’s) evidence examination room and adjunct meeting rooms with conferencing and video equipment allow for the hosting of multi-party examinations.
The National Forensic Consultants (NFC) evidence warehouse and the examination room also provide access for the clients of its network and over 300 professional technical consultants to investigate litigated and non-litigated claims utilizing their experience and specialized expertise to address claims, provide expert opinions, and assess exposure for claims, including failure analysis, products liability, fraud and cost evaluations.
For 26 years, National Forensic Consultants (NFC) has delivered independent technical expert assessments, throughout the United States, evaluating the origin and causes of a loss for both the legal and insurance industries.
National Forensic Consultants, Inc.® is a multidisciplinary forensic investigation firm that provides expert investigative services to the legal, insurance, product manufacturing, and construction industries. Since 1995, clients have relied on them as their only source for the specialized expertise needed to address claims, litigation, fraud, and technical problems. They deliver definitive and independent reporting, nationwide, to evaluate and determine the cause of the loss. Their Regional Managers working as a team with lawyers and claims professionals select the most qualified expert for each case and assist in guiding projects from acceptance to resolution. They organize a team of forensic experts with experience in engineering, science, architecture, materials safety, construction, and more to deliver vital analysis and advice specific to your needs. Each case is managed by a full client relations team, skilled field experts, and experienced litigation support staff.
