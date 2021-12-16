Nastel Products Are Not Affected by Log4j Vulnerability Issues
i2M Leader’s Customers Protected from Latest Open-Source VulnerabilityPLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent news about Log4j has enterprises and vendors scrambling for information and answers, including customers of messaging middleware and Integration Infrastructure Management (i2M) products.
Nastel Technologies customers will not be exposed to any risks from this vulnerability, but enterprises are encouraged to check with their Cloud and other solution vendors to protect themselves and their data.
As with all security vulnerabilities, Nastel actively monitors them and takes the necessary action to address them. We notify customers via the Nastel support newsletter, support system, resource center, and social media outlets as required.
You can monitor Nastel’s ongoing response to this specific issue at Nastel’s detailed response (on the Nastel Resource Center); here is an excerpt:
This vulnerability does not impact your usage of Nastel products in Log4jV2. We do not log information in the way that would require leveraging the vulnerability.
Many customers have asked about our usage of Log4jV1 since that offering is at the end of life. As noted above, our usage of log4j is limited to logging data from the Nastel components and does not expose risks in use.
Nastel is advising customers and industry professionals with any questions about secure i2M solutions or Log4j to contact Nastel at info@nastel.com.
Related Resources:
• Nastel Resource Center Article Link: “Nastel response to Log4j vulnerabilities”
• Blog: Log4j gets added to the code “Wall of Shame.”
About Nastel:
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel Technologies provides IT organizations and business executives with the tools and insights they need to understand and manage their digital environments. Nastel is a privately held company headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Nastel solution includes products AutoPilot® for proactive monitoring, XRay covering Decision Support and end-to-end transaction tracking, and Navigator for multi-middleware management.
Laura Boccardo
Nastel Technologies
+1 718-926-3447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn