KOZLOW Releases New Single Entitled “I’m a Mess” and Proves He’s Anything But
"...this single is just one of many set to release.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talented, classically trained, and notably on-trend music producer, DJ, and electric violinist KOZLOW drops a new single. Already appreciated as “great dance music” by those in the know, the song “I’m a Mess” was released by Rabbit Hole and now streams on all music platforms. Rhythmically hypnotic, the tune comes from the mind of a visionary artist known for his soon-to-be iconic spin on electronic music. Recognized in New York City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas for his ability to entertain audiences as a DJ with electric violinist chops, KOZLOW is sharp in Disco, Deep House, Hip Hop, and Top 40.
— KOZLOW
He said of his new song’s release, “Electronic music is everything for me so, I’m focusing on my original music, and this single is just one of many set to release.”
Mixing and integrating violin into his live performances has paved the way for public and private show bookings as a DJ Violinist. To that end, KOZLOW has worked with Louis the Child, DJ Vice, and Goldfish, among others at venues across the U.S. As a session musician, he has recorded with artists Scott Storch, FunkFlex, King Von, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, and Brooks Hudgins.
For more information, visit https://www.kozlow.fm.
About KOZLOW:
KOZLOW is a DJ, producer, and electronic violinist based in New York City. He attended Interlochen Center for the Arts, Manhattan School of Music, and Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University.
Listen on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09KMDTXG7/?tag=distrokid06-20
Grant Kozlow Gardner
KOZLOW
+1 908-285-6972
gg@kozlowmusic.com
Visit us on social media:
Other