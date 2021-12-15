Internet Advertising Industry like to Reach $1,089 Billion by 2027, Explore Report

Internet Advertising Industry

New internet advertising solutions due to the rapidly growing demand for smartphone-based internet advertising, which likes to drive internet advertising market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global Internet Advertising Industry is driven by factors such as extensive adoption of smart phones, emergence of high-speed internet, proliferation of social media, growth in advertising spends on digital media across various industries, and rise in popularity of streaming platforms. In addition, the increase in interest of business owners for online advertising due to COVID-19 to increase brand awareness and to gain competitive advantage fuels the market growth. However, rise in adoption of ad-blockers to avoid online advertising may hinder the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, emergence of advertising automation is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. In addition, rise in adoption of identity-based pay-per-click marketing by businesses to achieve greater success in their marketing is expected to be opportunistic for the Internet Advertising Industry growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Internet Advertising Industry By Platform Type, Ad Format, Pricing/Revenue Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, And Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,” The global Internet Advertising Industry size was valued at $319 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,089 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

In 2019, the global Internet Advertising Industry share was dominated by the search engine advertising or search engine marketing segment and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years due to the rise in number of consumers who are shopping and researching for products online. In addition, the rise in need of multinational companies to become more reachable, searchable, and visible across the internet propels the growth of the search engine advertising market. However, the social media advertising segment is expected to witness the highest growth as the due to the accelerating demand of social media platforms.

By platform type, the global online advertising market share was dominated by the mobile segment in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years due to various factors such as increase in mobile device and mobile internet users, growth in popularity of social media, and time spent on mobile devices. In addition, the key players-operating in the mobile-based advertising industry create and develop mobile advertising content that can easily support mobile devices. Moreover, the rise in trend of e-commerce and m-commerce further propels the growth of internet advertising on mobile platform as more and more people are using their mobile phones to browse the internet and enjoy internet-based shopping services.

By industry vertical, the global Internet Advertising Industry share was dominated by the retail & consumer goods segment in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years due to the rise in need for smaller businesses in the retail and consumer goods industry to compete with larger organizations in an increasingly competitive marketplace filled with innovation. Various retailers are advancing their internet advertising strategies to enable shoppers know about their business and drive traffic to their e-commerce site.

Key findings of the study

• By ad format, in 2019, the search engine advertising/search engine marketing segment dominated the Internet Advertising Industry. However, the social media advertising segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• Depending on platform, the mobile segment generated the highest revenue in 2019 and is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.

• On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019; however, the SME’s segment is expected to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period.

• On the basis of industry vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019; however, the media & entertainment segment is expected to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period.

• Region-wise, the Internet Advertising Industry size was dominated by North America in 2019. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Some of the key internet advertising industry players profiled in the report include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Hulu LLC. This study includes market trends, Internet Advertising Industry analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

