Hoffert honored for 42 years service to the courts

Towner County Clerk of Court Jolene Hoffert is retiring Dec. 17 after more than 42 years with the court system.

On Dec. 14, Northeast Judicial District Judge Michael Hurly, clerk of court and court administration staff and Towner County employees recognized Hoffert's significant contributions to Towner County, the Northeast Judicial District and the State of North Dakota. Her retirement celebration included a presentation highlighting her more than 42 years starting as a deputy clerk and moving on to clerk of court, county recorder and magistrate.

Photo by Kelly Hutton