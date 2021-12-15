Introducing Real Estate Wealth Lab: Redefining How to Invest in Canadian & US Real Estate

Real Estate Wealth Lab was launched in September BY real estate investors FOR real estate investors.

TORNOTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate intelligence boutique Real Estate Wealth Lab (REWL) is reinventing how people invest in Canadian and US Real Estate by redefining and delivering data and analysis through digital AI, actionable intelligence, and applied methodologies. Just recently launched in September by a team of expert real estate investors, the membership-based platform is already receiving rave reviews for its innovative methods and forward thinking.Jennifer Hunt, CIO of REWL is a veteran of the real estate investment business with over twenty years of experience in investment, management, development, construction, and financing in excess of US$ 25 million in projects. With a national reputation as an international real estate specialist and analyst, Jennifer states that she’s simply doing what she’s always done: research, analysis, and critical thinking.“I’m rallying partners to support me in actually giving investors the REAL way to analyze markets. My brand-new methodology, with more indicators than ever before.”The REWL platform offers insight into a new research model that allows investors to diversity and access new investment markets, to save time by getting instant access to the latest market research, and to find out how the latest politics and policies might be affecting certain portfolios.Members also have the opportunity to access monthly events and a free newsletter with actionable intelligence and prognosis, research, experts, analyzers and calculators, and a lot more.“In a world of information overload and many distractions, we are privileged to have access to this focused and credible real estate investment resource,” says Aurelio Baglione, CEO at Virtus Capital Management.Real Estate Investor, speaker and coach Richard Dolan adds: “What Jennifer has been able to establish through the creation of this thing called Real Estate Wealth Lab, I’m going to coin as being globally intelligent …it’s such an incredible company.”For more information about REWL, visit the website at https://www.realestatewealthlab.com/ or Instagram About the CompanyThe Real Estate Wealth Lab is rapidly becoming one of the most in-demand communities for the next level of North American Real Estate Investors. The REWL research and executive team (Jennifer, Ken, Vincent, Niran and Yan) have combined their experience and expertise from different specialties. The platform’s tools, research and events are specifically created for those real estate investors who are not beginners, but who are looking for tools and data that is not typically offered to more experienced investors.