Briefing: Policy Options to Counter the Rising Iranian Threat
US sanctioned commander of Iran’s military drone unit, under whose command the US claims Iran carried out a deadly strike on a cargo vessel earlier this year.
Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of the Iranian opposition coalition NCRI – US Representative Office, Washington, DC
We’re revealing for the first time a number of Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) front companies running the regime’s drone program. These companies have civilian names but are in service of the IRGC. They provide parts and accessories for the UAV program. They are doing what the IRGC can’t do itself. They are helping the IRGC circumvent sanctions. It’s a smuggling ring.
We need to deal with firmness to this regime. It should be granted no sanctions relief. It is imperative to reinstate all UNSC resolutions.
Sen. Joe Lieberman, U.S. Senator (1989-2013)
We have the continuing threat of terrorism to the US, including the state-sponsored terrorism of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
There seems to be an opinion rising that the United States is trying to pull back from the front lines of the Middle East. I think it’s a mistake not only in terms of our principles and values, but we’re also very engaged in the Middle East today.
This is causing worry among our allies in the region that they can’t depend on us.
We’re on the wrong course in the US in our efforts in Vienna to re-enter the JCPOA. They are well-intentioned but they don’t meet the realities of what Iran is doing in Vienna or the world. They are highly risky.
It’s not only important that the US toughens our position, to step back from the negotiations as they are happening now, but also to move toward more containment and constraints against the regime.
The best opportunity to counteract the impressions that we’re left with the withdrawal from Afghanistan is to be tougher on Iran to tell our allies in the Middle East that “we are with you.”
To those who challenge us, it will say that not only does the US follow its principles but that we’re willing to stand up and be strong and fight for them.
We have to change course toward Iran not only to limit its threats but also to use this opportunity to tell our friends and enemies that we’re willing to be tough.
The regime in Iran now returns to the table to negotiate over the JCPOA, but it is coming with dirty hands. This is a regime that has recklessly violated the most important terms of the JCPOA. There were certain requirements on Iran and they breached them, including the enrichment of uranium. They continued to be aggressive in the Middle East.
The regime in Iran has become more totalitarian in the past year with the presidency of Ebrahim Raisi. He should be in the court in The Hague instead of the president’s office.
The Iranian regime executes more people per capita than any other country. Iran continues to target political dissidents and minorities with capital punishment.
This is a brutal inhumane regime that doesn’t understand what we mean by ‘the rule of law.’
It’s time to stop this game they’re playing with us which is dangerous and gives them time to build up their nuclear program.
Amb. Robert Joseph, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security (2005-2007)
We are meeting at a critically important time concerning the future of the religious dictatorship of Iran. The Biden Administration continues to seek an agreement at any talks despite the tough talk by Iran. The administration seems to be enthusiastic to pay a high price for a bad agreement. And the higher the price, the more resources the regime will have for its nuclear program, terrorism in the region, and suppressing its own people.
The correct decision, both politically and morally, is to support the people of Iran in their struggle for freedom and democracy.
This is a deplorable regime that wants the world to focus on the JCPOA negotiations to provide a sense of legitimacy and distraction from its critical domestic situation.
The report being released today provides a wealth of information about the regime’s drone program.
Having lost all legitimacy, the regime sees its survival in exporting its ideology abroad.
As the Biden Administration continues a quixotic attempt to restore the 2015 agreement, we must ponder on the consequences, including providing the regime with billions of dollars in resources.
The JCPOA was framed as a means to empower the so-called moderate faction in the regime. We now know what happened to the windfall that was provided to the regime. Iran used the money on drones, missiles, and terrorist proxies in the region.
The selection of Raisi indicates the mullahs’ moral bankruptcy.
The people of Iran have seen their beloved country become a prison to those inside and a pariah to those outsides.
We can pursue misguided policies that provide support to the oppressors, or we can support the Iranian people to stand up against their oppressors. Appeasing a rogue regime is the wrong choice. The right choice is to support the resistance to this regime.
The information in question was reportedly obtained from an intelligence network maintained by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). The press conference touched upon the long history of Tehran’s development of drone and missile stockpiles as compensation for the inability to modernize its traditional air force in the face of international sanctions. Among several facilities highlighted by the NCRI was one that was established in the name of Paravar Pars Company alongside the Sepehr Airport in 1995. The press conference noted that the facility was associated with the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) since the beginning, and in 2005 was placed under the control of the IRGC Aerospace Force. It functions to build drones and ultralight aircraft, as well as to install new equipment on existing vehicles.
