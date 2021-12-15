More about Governor Kemp Announces Administration Floor Leaders for 2022 Legislative Session

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his administration's floor leaders for the 2022 legislative session. "I am proud to announce these great public servants as my floor leaders for the 2022 legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly," said Governor Kemp. "Throughout my first term, we have made great strides to put hardworking Georgians first, keep the Peach State the number one state for business, expand opportunity for rural Georgia, eradicate criminal street gangs in our communities, and fight human trafficking. I am confident these outstanding legislators will help carry that important work forward, and I appreciate their commitment to the people of Georgia."