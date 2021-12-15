Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,516 in the last 365 days.

More about Governor Kemp Announces Administration Floor Leaders for 2022 Legislative Session

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his administration's floor leaders for the 2022 legislative session.

"I am proud to announce these great public servants as my floor leaders for the 2022 legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly," said Governor Kemp. "Throughout my first term, we have made great strides to put hardworking Georgians first, keep the Peach State the number one state for business, expand opportunity for rural Georgia, eradicate criminal street gangs in our communities, and fight human trafficking. I am confident these outstanding legislators will help carry that important work forward, and I appreciate their commitment to the people of Georgia."

You just read:

More about Governor Kemp Announces Administration Floor Leaders for 2022 Legislative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.