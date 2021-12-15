Submit Release
Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on NCES Release of Data Regarding Mode of Instruction and School Response to COVID-19

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of educators, school leaders, and administrators across the country and the support of unprecedented federal resources through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), nearly all students are attending school for full-time, in-person instruction. As a nation, we’re at a place where we do not have to choose between reducing our children’s risk of COVID-19 and keeping them connected to the supports that they need—and to which they often only have access—in school. I am heartened that our schools are nurturing our children’s social and emotional development, and their academic success in the place where we know children learn best—in their classrooms with their peers and teachers. It is also encouraging to see that schools are responding to students’ needs with additional resources made possible through ARP, including by offering robust access to enrichment programs and school professionals who can support students’ mental health and overall wellbeing.”

