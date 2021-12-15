(Video) Iran: Khamenei’s Propaganda of ‘Meeting Nurses’ Reveals his Fears of Iranian People

15/12/2021 - the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in tha

(PMOI / MEK) &(NCRI): Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context.

15/12/2021-“Unfortunately, with 130 dead nurses who were fighting COVID-19, we are among the countries with the greatest number of infections and deaths among nurses,” said the Head of Iran’s Nursing Organization, Mohammad Mirza Beigi in April 2021.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): “Unfortunately, with 130 dead nurses who were fighting COVID-19, we are among the countries with the greatest number of infections and deaths among nurses,” said the Head of Iran’s Nursing Organization, Mohammad Mirza Beigi in April 2021.

15/12/2021-In "2020" 1250 nurses applied for immigration. But upon estimates, the real figure is 1.5 or 2 times more. An average of 1500 people. This is equal to 30 nursing schools that train human resources, and this is a wake-up call for the system.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) &(NCRI): In "2020" 1250 nurses applied for immigration. But upon estimates, the real figure is 1.5 or 2 times more. An average of 1500 people. This is equal to 30 nursing schools that train human resources, and this is a wake-up call for the system.

15/12/2021-“We have 100,000 unemployed nurses in the country, while the shortage of nurses in the country’s hospitals is very noticeable, and unfortunately, no one acts to recruit nurses,” said Mohammad Sharifi Moghadam on December 5.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): “We have 100,000 unemployed nurses in the country, while the shortage of nurses in the country’s hospitals is very noticeable, and unfortunately, no one acts to recruit nurses,” said Mohammad Sharifi Moghadam on December 5.

15/12/2021-There are dozens of protests by Iranian nurses in the last few weeks. Nurses in Iran were deprived of their basic rights, let alone special bonuses, during the Covid-19 outbreak. Nurses in Iran do not receive their salaries for months on.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): There are dozens of protests by Iranian nurses in the last few weeks. Nurses in Iran were deprived of their basic rights, let alone special bonuses, during the Covid-19 outbreak. Nurses in Iran do not receive their salaries for months on.

15/12/2021-Khamenei shed crocodile tears for Iranian nurses on Sunday, has “assets estimated at about $95 billion,” according to a study conducted by Reuters in 2013. He controls several financial institutions that control Iran’s resources and wealth.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Khamenei shed crocodile tears for Iranian nurses on Sunday, has “assets estimated at about $95 billion,” according to a study conducted by Reuters in 2013. He controls several financial institutions that control Iran’s resources and wealth.

15/12/2021-Khamenei has not only cared for nurses but is behind their current deplorable situation. He could have certified vaccines to enter the country or allocated enough funds to the country’s declining healthcare system. Yet, he refused to do so.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Khamenei has not only cared for nurses but is behind their current deplorable situation. He could have certified vaccines to enter the country or allocated enough funds to the country’s declining healthcare system. Yet, he refused to do so.

15/12/2021-The latest propaganda by Khamenei shows. The recent strike by Iranian teachers and ongoing protests in Iran by people from all walks of life are signs of a restive society. Khamenei tries to whitewash himself from over 488,100 deaths in Iran.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) & (NCRI): The latest propaganda by Khamenei shows. The recent strike by Iranian teachers and ongoing protests in Iran by people from all walks of life are signs of a restive society. Khamenei tries to whitewash himself from over 488,100 deaths in Iran.

Khamenei tries to whitewash himself from Iran’s Covid-19 catastrophe with over 488,500 deaths and an increasing public hatred toward his regime.

From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall.”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the state-run media outlets published reports claiming the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, met with several nurses and family members of those medical professionals who died due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Instead of offering solutions to address nurses’ dire consequences and the country’s worsening Covid-19 crisis, Khamenei spoke of the “enemy” trying to “change the place of the oppressor and the oppressed.”

Khamenei’s blatant remarks come when the death toll due to coronavirus has surpassed 488,500. Iranian people, particularly nurses, blame Khamenei for the high death toll due to his order to ban the import of American and European vaccines.

Hundreds of Iranian nurses have died due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Dozens of them have committed suicide due to their poor working conditions, and many have left the country. These facts have been confirmed by many Iranian officials.

“Unfortunately, with 130 dead nurses who were fighting COVID-19, we are among the countries with the greatest number of infections and deaths among nurses,” said the Head of Iran’s Nursing Organization, Mohammad Mirza Beigi in April 2021.

“In 2020, at least 1250 nurses applied for immigration. Although upon estimates, the real figure would be 1.5 or 2 times more. Let’s take an average of 1500 people. We can say that this equals 30 nursing schools that train human resources, and this is a wake-up call for the health system,” said Abbas Ebadi, Deputy Minister of Nursing at the Ministry of Health, on December 10.

“We have 100,000 unemployed nurses in the country, while the shortage of nurses in the country’s hospitals is very noticeable, and unfortunately, no one acts to recruit nurses,” said Mohammad Sharifi Moghadam on December 5.

There have been dozens of protests by Iranian nurses in the last few weeks. Unlike other countries, nurses in Iran were deprived of their basic rights, let alone special bonuses, during the Covid-19 outbreak. Nurses in Iran do not receive their salaries for months on. The situation is worse for nurses who have temporary contracts. They are on the front line of the fight against Covid-19, but many of them do not have insurances.

These temporary contracts do not include benefits, bonuses, or incentives, and their monthly income is around 4 million tomans or $134, based on the dollar exchange rate at the free market as of December 13, 2021. Nurses with official contracts receive nearly 7 million tomans or around $235. This amount is far less than what nurses in other countries make. In the United States, registered nurses receive $77,460 or nearly $6,000 per month.

One might argue that Iran is under sanctions. But this is not true. The Iranian regime has enough money to help nurses. According to the Iranian Resistance’s exclusive report in April 2020, the regime’s terrorist proxy groups and mercenaries’ salaries “range from $800 to $1,500 and the average amount is about $1,000.”

Khamenei, who shed crocodile tears for Iranian nurses on Sunday, has “assets estimated at about $95 billion,” according to a study conducted by Reuters in 2013. He controls several financial institutions that control Iran’s resources and wealth.

Khamenei has refused to spend a single dollar on Iran’s collapsing healthcare system. Since the first day of the Covid-19 outbreak, Khamenei and his regime called this deadly virus a “test” and “blessing.” He explicitly banned certified American and British vaccines in January.

He also insisted on producing the so-called domestic “vaccines.” The domestic vaccine was produced by the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO), a huge financial institution Khamenei controls.

“Two weeks ago, Ali Tajernia told Sharq daily: ‘It seems that Barakat had presold its vaccine. It seems that the reason for not wanting to buy the vaccine from western countries was that Barakat had received 200,000 Tomans for each dose of the vaccine.

If we multiply this by 120 million vaccines, Barkat took over $ 1 billion from the government funds,’” the state-run Mardom Salarie daily wrote on September 23, 2021.
In other words, Khamenei has not only cared for nurses but is behind their current deplorable situation. He could have decreased coronavirus’s mortality and infection rate by allowing certified vaccines to enter the country or allocating enough funds to the country’s declining healthcare system. Yet, he refused to do so.

The latest propaganda by Khamenei truly portrays his fear of the Iranian people. The recent strike by Iranian teachers and ongoing protests in Iran by people from all walks of life are signs of a restive society. Khamenei tries to whitewash himself from Iran’s Covid-19 catastrophe with over 488,500 deaths and an increasing public hatred toward the regime by shedding crocodile tears for people.

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here

Although some people vaccinated a limited number of medical staff and in particular Iranian nurses as high-risk groups have been victims of the regime policy.

You just read:

(Video) Iran: Khamenei’s Propaganda of ‘Meeting Nurses’ Reveals his Fears of Iranian People

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video) Iran: Khamenei’s Propaganda of ‘Meeting Nurses’ Reveals his Fears of Iranian People
(Video) The Sense of Urgency over Iran’s Human Rights
(Video) Iranian Teachers Hold Three-Day Strikes in Protest to Government Policies Across Iran
View All Stories From This Author