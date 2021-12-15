(Video) Iran: Khamenei’s Propaganda of ‘Meeting Nurses’ Reveals his Fears of Iranian People

(PMOI / MEK) &(NCRI): Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): “Unfortunately, with 130 dead nurses who were fighting COVID-19, we are among the countries with the greatest number of infections and deaths among nurses,” said the Head of Iran’s Nursing Organization, Mohammad Mirza Beigi in April 2021.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) &(NCRI): In "2020" 1250 nurses applied for immigration. But upon estimates, the real figure is 1.5 or 2 times more. An average of 1500 people. This is equal to 30 nursing schools that train human resources, and this is a wake-up call for the system.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): “We have 100,000 unemployed nurses in the country, while the shortage of nurses in the country’s hospitals is very noticeable, and unfortunately, no one acts to recruit nurses,” said Mohammad Sharifi Moghadam on December 5.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): There are dozens of protests by Iranian nurses in the last few weeks. Nurses in Iran were deprived of their basic rights, let alone special bonuses, during the Covid-19 outbreak. Nurses in Iran do not receive their salaries for months on.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Khamenei shed crocodile tears for Iranian nurses on Sunday, has “assets estimated at about $95 billion,” according to a study conducted by Reuters in 2013. He controls several financial institutions that control Iran’s resources and wealth.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Khamenei has not only cared for nurses but is behind their current deplorable situation. He could have certified vaccines to enter the country or allocated enough funds to the country’s declining healthcare system. Yet, he refused to do so.