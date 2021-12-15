Colombia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Colombian telcos fend off Covid-19 constrictions with positive results

Within each city there is also concentration amongst operators. Some cities have historical incumbent telcos which have retained their dominance: EPM controls about 90% of broadband lines in Medellin, for example. Penetration in the Amazonian departments of Guainía, Guaviare, Vaupés, and Vichada, by contrast, is no higher than 2%.



Investment in fibre has helped push up average data rates in recent years: the average fixed broadband download speed increased 82.4% in 2020, year-on-year, to 34.4Mb/s across all technologies. As of June 2021, the average fixed broadband download speed was 55.1Mb/s, showing a 98.2% increase year-on-year.



While broadband speeds are increasing, there remains concern about availability in rural areas. The government has endeavoured to address this with a number of public programs. An amendment to legislation made in August 2021 determined that the internet was an essential and universal public service, akin to access to water and electricity. This has stimulated local authorities to expedite the delivery of fixed and mobile broadband services. More recently, the government reiterated its commitment to the National Development Plan by which it would deliver broadband to 70% of households by the end of 2022.



Key Developments:



Movistar and Claro awarded spectrum in the 3.5GHz band for 5G trials;



Colombia determines internet access to be an essential service;



MinTIC proses raising spectrum caps to promote 5G, with delayed 5G auction expected to be held by August 2022.



Avantel acquired by Novator Partners, including 2.3 million subscribers.



MVNO Virgin Mobile fined COP131.67 million for non-compliance with SIC administrative orders regarding protecting users’ rights.



Fixed-line broadband download speeds increase a 98.2% in the year to June 2021, thanks to investments in fibre.



Setroc becomes another MVNO, using Movistar’s infrastructure.



ANE and MinTIC issue Spectrum Policy 2020-2024, aimed at aligning spectrum management across the two agencies.



This report includes the regulator’s market data reports to June 2021, telcos’ financial and operating data updates up to Q3 2021, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, and other recent market developments.









Companies mentioned in this report:



Claro (Telmex Colombia/Comcel), Movistar, TigoUne (Tigo Colombia, UNE-EPM), Avantel, DirecTV, Uff! Móvil, Metrotel, Emcali, Virgin Mobile, Móvil Éxito, Edatel, Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Santa Fe de Bogotá (ETB), Setroc.



