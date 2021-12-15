CNT to modernise LTE infrastructure and install a 5G non standalone network

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Ecuador-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





The more recent of these included provisions to ensure universal service, as well as a revised revenue contribution system based on a percentage of telcos’ subscriber market share. Companies with a market share of between 35% and 75% pay between 1% and 9% of revenue (excluding the incumbent fixed-line operator CNT).



A number of reforms to the 2015 legislation were adopted in 2021. These included a measure that the 1% contribution from telcos to the provision of universal services could be dropped entirely or partially if telcos agreed to invest in infrastructure, and to comply with revised obligations set by the regulator to ensure that services reached remote and underserved areas. In addition, the tax paid by telcos was capped at 2.5% of revenue in a bid to encourage further investment in infrastructure and upgrades.



To some extent, poor infrastructure has been the result of topographical challenges which have rendered the cost of deploying networks to remote and mountainous areas prohibitive. Thus the amendments to the telecom legislation were intended to address the digital divide, and promote operators’ participation in government efforts to advance the availability of services.



Key developments:



CNT selects Nokia to modernise existing LTE infrastructure and install a 5G non standalone (NSA) network;



Reforms are passed amending the 2015 Telecommunications Law;



Regulator enables online approval process for cell phones and other terminal equipment, starts negotiating process for renewal of mobile licenses held by Movistar and Claro;



BT Group completes the sale of its operations and infrastructure in Latin America to CIH Telecommunications Americas;



Liberty Latin America enters talks with Telefónica to acquire its assets in Colombia and Ecuador;



CNT considers the sale of its tower assets to focus on fibre deployment;



Mintel initiates programs to provide Wi-Fi to parishes without connectivity;



Fifty-two percent of municipalities to provide free internet access points by end-2021;



Report update includes the regulator’s market data to September 2021, telcos’ operating data to Q3 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.









Companies mentioned in this report:

Corporacion Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (CNT), Nokia, BT Global Services, BT Group, Liberty Latin America (LLA), Etapa, TVCable (Suratel), Claro (Ecuador Telecom/Telmex), Linkotel, Etapa Telecom, Global Crossing, Grupo Coripar, Starsat, Ministry of Telecoms & Information Society (Mintel), Movistar, PuntoNet, Ecuanet/Megadatos. Easynet, Trans-telco, EmpresaEléctrica Regional Centrosur, Sencinet, Telxius, Tower One Wireless, Transelectric, Telconet

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Ecuador-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665