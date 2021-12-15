Epoxy composite Market Share by Types, Application, End User, Growth Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts by 2027

Epoxy Composite Market

The global epoxy composite market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, end-use industry, and region.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoxy Composite Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The epoxy composites market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities.

At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

The global epoxy composite market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, end-use industry, and region. By fiber type, the market is classified into glass, carbon, and others (natural fiber and aramid fiber). According to end-use industry, it is divided into aerospace & defense, automotive, electrical & electronics, wind energy, sporting goods, marine, piping, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the epoxy composite market, globally, due to the presence of growing automotive & transportation, wind energy, and aerospace & defense industries in the region. In addition, the presence of large manufacturers of epoxy composites, growing economy, and rapid urbanization in the area are expected to drive the use of epoxy composites in the building, electrical & electronics, pipe & tank, and marine industries. Therefore, high growth in those end-use industries is expected to fuel the region's demand for epoxy resin.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The epoxy composites market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the epoxy composites market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the epoxy composites market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

• By End Use Industry

o Aerospace & Defense

o Automotive

o Electrical & Electronics

o Wind Energy

o Sporting Goods

o Marine

o Piping

o Others

• By Fiber Type

o Glass

o Carbon

o Others

o Natural Fiber

o Aramid Fiber

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The global epoxy composite market size has been analyzed across four major regions.

• Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of global epoxy composite market for strategy building.

• The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities &global epoxy composite market trends along with their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The global epoxy composite market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants.

Key Market Players

• BARRDAY INC.

• BHOR CHEMICAL AND PLASTIC PVT. LTD.

• CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP

• HEXCEL CORPORATION

• MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

• PARK AEROSPACE CORP.

• SABANCI HOLDING

• SGL CARBON SE

• TEIJIN LIMITED

• TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

