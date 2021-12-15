El Salvador - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Telefónica Moviles finally sells its El Salvador unit

As a result, the mobile penetration rate is particularly high for the region.The telecom regulator has a history of delayed spectrum auctions. This has caused a paucity of spectrum available to the networks operators, in turn hampering their ability to extend the reach of LTE infrastructure and to develop services based on 5G.There could be a scaling up of investment in the sector following the October 2021 acquisition of Telefónica El Salvador by the UK investment fund General International Telecom, for about $144 million. For Telefónica Group, this was a significant discount on the and $315 million which América Móvil had been prepared to pay before regulatory hurdles scuppered the deal in late 2020.



Key developments:



Telefónica Group sells its El Salvador unit to UK investment firm;



Tigo extends LTE reach to cover 95% of the population;



BT Group sells its Latin American units and assets to CIH Telecommunications Americas;



Millicom selects US-based Affirmed Networks to deploy cloud-based, 5G-ready core network across Latin America;



Tigo launches LTE-A in in parts of San Salvador, Santa Ana, San Miguel, La Union, and La Libertad;



Telefónica to stop offering DTH pay-TV service to the non-renewal of satellite capacity deal with SES in Central America;



