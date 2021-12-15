Kazakhstan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Kazakhstan’s thirst for mobile data boosts telecom sector revenues during Covid times

Since then, subscription numbers have crept back down to a more moderate level of 133% in 2020. The decline is partially in response to lesser competition resulting from a period of consolidation amongst the MNOs, which in turn reduced the value of retaining multiple SIM cards in order to take advantage of on-net pricing.



Both mobile voice and mobile broadband subscription rates suffered from reduced demand in 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis. Mobile was down 5.5% while mobile broadband contracted 6.3%. Nevertheless, the decline in subscriber numbers was more than offset by substantial increases in usage and thus revenue. With 4G LTE networks being widely deployed across the country, the population soaked up the opportunity to increase their data usage for broadband and internet access.



Meanwhile, Kazakhstan continues to prepare for the next evolution of mobile, with new 5G trials taking place in different parts of the country in the second half of 2021. A launch of commercial services still seems some way off, however, with the MNOs and the regulator both making public statements to the effect that there is no pressing need to move in that direction much before 2023.



Key developments:



Altel begins 5G trials in Almaty and Turkestan using test spectrum in the 3500MHz band, however the government dampens expectations around seeing commercial services before 2023.



The regulator unveils new minimum data speeds for 3G (1Mb/s) and 4G (5Mb/s) services.



Jysan Bank launches Kazakhstan’s second MVNO, Jysan Mobile, running on the Altel network.



Beeline launches a GPON FttP service in Nur-Sultan with speeds up to 500Mb/s.



Unit Telecom acquires a 75% stake in Transtelecom, completing the latter’s privatisation program.









companies mentioned in this report:



Kazakhtelecom, Ducat, Astel, KazInformTelecom, Transtelecom, Altel, Beeline Kazakhstan, Izi, Jysan Mobile.



