Mexican Senate proposes new regulator to merge the antitrust, telecom and energy agencies

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Mexico-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





Stronger growth is anticipated for 2021 as subscribers continue to respond to demands resulting from various measures introduced to combat the pandemic.



The slow start of 5G in the country has not been helped by the disinterest among players to secure spectrum. At an auction of unused spectrum held in October 2021 only two operators made bids, and the state raised only MXN1.35 billion. This was an indication of operator hostility to the high price which the state has demanded for spectrum, as well as high annual fees.



In a bid to develop the 5G sector, the regulator recently proposed that the cost of 5G-suitable spectrum should be reduced, and that 800MHz and 850MHz concessions should be divided up into 65 zones, thereby encouraging smaller-scale investment. This was aimed at securing the involvement of smaller operators with tighrter budgets.



These smaller operators have largely benefitted from the wholesale network (using spectrum in the 700MHz) which has been managed by the ALTAN consortium since 2018. The government estimated that the shared network could reduce consumer prices by 12% to 16%. The consortium was obliged to provide 70% population coverage by January 2021 (a target which it missed), and about 92% by January 2024.



However, ALTAN ran into financial difficulties and filed for bankruptcy protection in mid-2021. This was granted in late 2021, which has enabled the company to renegotiate its debts.



Key developments:



Wholesale mobile network provider ALTAN Redes secures bankruptcy protection;



Senate proposes merger between the agencies COFECE, IFT and CRE;



Multi-spectrum auction is concluded, raising only MXN1.35 billion;



IFT proposes measures to expedite 5G rollouts;



AT&T Mexico returns a portion of its mobile spectrum in the 800MHz band;



Movistar relinquishes its 1900MHz and 2500MHz spectrum concessions;



Telcel acquires another 50MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band from Axtel;



Codi enables consumers to make NFC and QR payments via their mobile banking apps;



Report update includes the regulator’s market data report to December 2020, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q3 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.









Companies mentioned in this report:



América Móvil (Telcel, Telmex), Megacable, Cablemás, Cablevisión, Grupo Televisa, Maxcom, Sistemas Interactivos de Telecomunicaciones (SIT), Axtel, Megafón, InterCable, CFE, , AT&T Mexico (Iusacell, Nextel Mexico), Movistar (Telefónica Mexico), Globalstar, Unefón, Virgin Mobile, Weex, Alestra, Maxcom, Marcatel.



Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Mexico-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665