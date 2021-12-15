Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 16, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 15, 2021                                                               

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 16, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Crawford

City of Bucyrus

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Menlo Park Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

Orange Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Northern Ohio Educational Computer Association

  SOC I

NOECA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN)

  SOC I

MC Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Northern Buckeye Education Council

  SOC I

NWOCA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Miami Valley Educational Computer Association

  SOC I

MVECA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association

  SOC I

HCCA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Lakeland Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence

Briggs-Lawrence County Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Metropolitan Educational Technology Association

  SOC I

META Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Miami Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Tri-Valley Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Portage

City of Ravenna

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

North Central State College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

Portsmouth Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Western Ohio Computer Organization

  SOC I

WOCO Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Wyandot

Richland Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

