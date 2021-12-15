For Immediate Release:

December 15, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 16, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Crawford City of Bucyrus Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga Menlo Park Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Delaware Orange Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Northern Ohio Educational Computer Association SOC I NOECA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Franklin Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN) SOC I MC Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Fulton Northern Buckeye Education Council SOC I NWOCA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Greene Miami Valley Educational Computer Association SOC I MVECA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Hamilton Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association SOC I HCCA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Lake Lakeland Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lawrence Briggs-Lawrence County Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Metropolitan Educational Technology Association SOC I META Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Montgomery Miami Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Tri-Valley Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Portage City of Ravenna IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Richland North Central State College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Scioto Portsmouth Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Western Ohio Computer Organization SOC I WOCO Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Wyandot Richland Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov