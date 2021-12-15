Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 16, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Crawford
City of Bucyrus
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga
Menlo Park Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Delaware
Orange Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Northern Ohio Educational Computer Association
SOC I
NOECA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Franklin
Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN)
SOC I
MC Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Fulton
Northern Buckeye Education Council
SOC I
NWOCA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Greene
Miami Valley Educational Computer Association
SOC I
MVECA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Hamilton
Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association
SOC I
HCCA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Lake
Lakeland Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lawrence
Briggs-Lawrence County Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Marion
Metropolitan Educational Technology Association
SOC I
META Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Montgomery
Miami Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Tri-Valley Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Portage
City of Ravenna
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
North Central State College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Scioto
Portsmouth Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Western Ohio Computer Organization
SOC I
WOCO Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Wyandot
Richland Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.