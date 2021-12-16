Indonesian Kebaya Designer, Devina Shanti Response Batik Claimed by the Miss World Malaysia 2021

Each batik has its own characteristics, whether it is drawn or written one by one as a whole by hand technique and technology

JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss World Malaysia 2021, Lavanya Sivaji claimed batik as a cultural property of her country. She's been assaulted by Indonesian netizens after posting controversial information related to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage.

A doctor who established charity on health and nutrition issues for the Orang Asli Malaysia community is considered to lack knowledge about Batik historical evidence.

On 2 October 2019, UNESCO awarded batik as masterpieces of the Oral and the Intangible Heritage of Humanity. Batik has been passed down through generations since the early 19th century. The techniques, symbolism and traditions surrounding the hand-dyed cotton and silk garments are an integral part of Nusantara.

Lavanya uploaded the photo shoot after being crowned Miss World Malaysia 2021. She wrote, "Batik cloth symbolizes the diversity among Malaysians, with its various colors, prints & designs. Therefore, I present to you my evening gown for Miss World Malaysia 2021 made of Malaysian batik cloth.”

Devina Shanti as the owner of the Berkat Kebaya boutique said that batik is a depiction to Javanese culture.

"Each batik has its own characteristics, whether it is drawn or written one by one as a whole by hand technique and technology," she said.

Lavanya Sivaji uploaded a portrait of herself wearing batik three times. The first post is just an expression of gratitude as Miss World. The problem occurred when she posted the second one on the twentieth October. This young doctor from Selangor represents Batik came from Malaysia.

“Ethically, why should we confess things that don't belong to us? Acknowledging doesn't mean possessing, we still have to appreciate it. Claiming without understanding the ins and outs of history or its background, in my opinion, makes us less likely to be credible," she said.

However, after the post was criticized by Indonesian commentators, Miss World Malaysia 2021 has apologized.

Devina added that the development of motifs and culture in batik contains meaning in every detail.

“Batik design is indeed similar to cultural patterns such as in Nigeria, China, India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka or other areas in Indonesia besides Java. However, Java has a rooted historical background of batik, they introduced the beauty of their ornaments to the international world," said business owner @berkatkebaya on Instagram.