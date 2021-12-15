Dallas Gets New Answer to Chronic Debilitating Disease with a WOW Factor

Sherry Williams, RN creator of Nurse WOW Health & Wellness

Autoimmune and hyperemesis support with Nurse WOW Wellness

Once I discovered the benefits of IV Hydration therapy and how specific drips support patients in their desire to simply be healthy, I knew I wanted to invest in opening my own wellness space.”
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurse WOW Health & Wellness Services launches today in Dallas and will offer IV Hydration Therapy and Vitamin & Mineral shots. The wellness center’s services will be open to all while also offering specialized health services to patients dealing with autoimmune disease and hyperemesis gravidarum.

Owned and operated by Sherry Williams (aka Nurse WOW), a registered nurse who specializes in both hyperemesis treatment and has brought her own autoimmune disease under control, Nurse WOW Health & Wellness Services is located at 6060 North Central Expressway, Suite 500, Dallas. Concierge services are also available.

“I’ve been a labor & delivery nurse for twenty years and now I travel the state placing IVs into women experiencing high risk pregnancies,” Williams said. “I’m also living with lupus. Once I discovered the benefits of IV Hydration therapy and how specific drips support patients in their desire to simply be healthy, I knew I wanted to invest in opening my own wellness space.”

WHAT IS IV HYDRATION THERAPY?
IV Hydration therapy is a simple treatment that delivers fluids directly into your bloodstream through a small IV inserted into your arm. The fluids may also include vitamins, electrolytes, antioxidants and even medication in the mix.

The benefit of direct absorption into the bloodstream means patients are not flushing away any of the necessary vitamins and minerals needed to lead their healthy lifestyles.

Interviews with Nurse WOW are now available as well as on-site visits. Find out more by visiting nursewow.net or her contacting her media liaison.

ABOUT NURSE WOW HEALTH & WELLNESS SERVICES
Based in Dallas, Nurse WOW Wellness is dedicated to offering services that provide direct impact and real-time solutions to its patients. Health and wellness terms have started to lose their meaning and Sherry Williams, aka Nurse WOW, is on a mission to bring back the power of these words. Offering IV Hydration Therapy, Vitamin & Mineral shots, weight loss management support, and more that is based on her decades of research and experience, Nurse WOW is the place for wellness seekers in Dallas.

Arden McLaughlin
Definita
+1 704-941-5564
email us here
