NA Chairman visits Vietnamese Embassy in RoK

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Tuesday visited the new building of the Vietnamese embassy in Seoul. — VNA/VNS Photo

SEOUL — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Tuesday attended a ceremony to put up the nameplate of the new headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Seoul, as part of his visit to the Republic of Korea.

Meeting with the embassy’s staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the RoK, Hue briefed them on the outcomes of his official visit to the RoK, especially his talks with Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Park Byeong-seug.

The Vietnamese Party and State pay due attention to Vietnamese communities abroad, including Vietnamese in the RoK, he said, adding that the RoK pays special heed to the Vietnamese community in the country.

The top legislator said Việt Nam would boost citizen protection work in the future.

He said that from January 1, 2022, the Vietnamese Government will pilot the resumption of a number of international commercial flights, including those to Seoul, and the Vietnamese and RoK Governments are working to reach mutual recognition of vaccine passports.

Earlier the same day, NA Chairman Huệ hosted a reception for Kim Kil-soo, Chairman of the Korea & Việt Nam Economic Cultural Association, where he called on the association to help with the building of a Vietnamese cultural centre in the RoK.

Kim said his association has coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy to buy ambulances, which are expected to be transported to Việt Nam by the end of this year, to serve the COVID-19 combat. — VNS