National Assembly Chairman and Vietnamese delegation attend APPF-29

VIETNAM, December 14 - National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ addresses the event via videoconference. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ led the Vietnamese delegation and delivered two important speeches at the 29th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-29), which started on Tuesday.

The NA Chairman and Việt Nam’s delegation participated in the event via videoconference from the National Assembly Hall.

In the first plenary session, the NA Chairman’s speech centered on the parliamentary roles in promoting peace and security in the region.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Asia-Pacific countries in promoting cooperation, diplomacy, and upholding international laws and standards to maintain peace and stability in the region, especially amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and recent regional and global political developments.

Affirming that Việt Nam will continue to be an active member of APPF and other multilateral parliamentary forums, the NA Chairman said the country will continue to cooperate to reinforce the multilateral order, and promote collaboration for a peaceful, stable, independent and prosperous Asia-Pacific.

NA Chairman Huệ also proposed six topics for cooperation.

First, enhancing parliamentary action and supervision in carrying out APPF members’ policies aiming to maintain peace, stability and security in the region and the world.

Second, strengthening multilateral cooperation to prevent risks of conflict, aiming to resolve disputes and security issues through peaceful solutions and dialogues.

Third, APPF’s member parliaments should actively call for effective cooperation in COVID-19 prevention and control, fair access to vaccine sources, and preventing and addressing traditional and non-traditional security issues.

Fourth, strengthening interparliamentary collaboration regarding non-traditional security issues, especially climate change.

Fifth, strengthening cooperation with the people at the focus, ensuring people-related security factors and social security benefits from economic development.

Sixth, enhancing the participation of national assemblies and parliaments in planning and monitoring policy implementation with people as the focus.

Representing the host country at the opening ceremony, Republic of Korea (RoK) President Moon Jae-in acknowledged the efforts of APPF member parliaments in joining this year’s annual meeting, despite the pandemic.

He also affirmed that the RoK is committed to strengthening cooperation for the integration process and sustainable development of the region, re-establishing an open and fair trade order, and guiding Asia-Pacific to become a leading region in digital economy, human rights, gender equality and climate change.

Emphasising the parliamentary roles in cooperation for peace, security and economic recovery after the pandemic, Speaker of RoK National Assembly Park Byeong-seug said that no country is safe when others in the region and the world are not.

Expecting that delegates would discuss thoroughly to define solutions for recovery and the challenges in the region, he believed that this meeting will be an opportunity to reinforce inter-parliamentary solidarity and cooperation. — VNS