Check of the results completed in the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 14 - A check of the results in the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant was conducted at the Lambeau Multipurpose Facility on Monday 13th December, 2021.
These are the votes received by each candidate that contested the election in this electoral district.
- CRAIG, Sonny (Progressive Democratic Patriots) 924
- DENNIS, Ancil K. (People’s National Movement) 920
- PHILLIP, Ricardo Sammy (Class Action Reform Movement) 01
- PHILLIPS, Nickocy Darias Darielle (Unity of the People) 06
- WINT, Nichola Tricia (Innovative Democratic Alliance) 30
In accordance with Election Rule 106 of the Representation of the People Act, Chap. 2:01, a candidate for an electoral district or his agent may, within four days of the declaration of the poll under rule 104, apply to the Chief Election Officer for a check of the results of the poll for that electoral district.