Check of the results completed in the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 14 - A check of the results in the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant was conducted at the Lambeau Multipurpose Facility on Monday 13th December, 2021.

These are the votes received by each candidate that contested the election in this electoral district.

CRAIG, Sonny (Progressive Democratic Patriots) 924 DENNIS, Ancil K. (People’s National Movement) 920 PHILLIP, Ricardo Sammy (Class Action Reform Movement) 01 PHILLIPS, Nickocy Darias Darielle (Unity of the People) 06 WINT, Nichola Tricia (Innovative Democratic Alliance) 30



In accordance with Election Rule 106 of the Representation of the People Act, Chap. 2:01, a candidate for an electoral district or his agent may, within four days of the declaration of the poll under rule 104, apply to the Chief Election Officer for a check of the results of the poll for that electoral district.