Venipuncture Needle and Syringes Market Driven By Increasing Diagnostic-Screening of Many Diseases That Require Test

Venipuncture Needle and Syringes Market

Venipuncture is a procedure in which a needle and syringe is used to take blood from a vein and/or to inject a medicine into the body.

Overview:

Venipuncture is a procedure in which a needle and syringe is used to take blood from a vein and/or to inject a medicine into the body. Venipuncture may also be done to remove extra red blood cells from the blood, usually to treat certain blood disorders. It is the oldest invasive procedure, performed for five basic reasons, such as to collect blood for transfusion purpose, identify the levels of blood components, to collect blood for investigative purposes, to eliminate blood due high presence of erythrocytes or iron, and/or to administer medicines, nutrition, or chemotherapy. This can possibly be done with the use of a venipuncture needle and syringe. Thus, with the increase in blood test and blood collection, the demand for venipuncture needle and syringes is also increasing with a rapid pace.

Excessive blood withdrawal can lead to hematocrit in older patients. Nuno Valentine’s CEO, Van Roekel, said around half of doctors don’t have enough funds to support a phlebotomist, and some are located in an area that doesn't have enough staff. Moreover, over 1 billion blood samples are taken each year in the United States, and around 50,000 of which are drawn daily in Houston. There is a lot of literature that suggests that taking excessive blood from a person causes big setback in an elderly person. Furthermore, according to a cohort study report, public and university hospitals took more blood for each test than children's hospitals. The amount of blood drawn by a university or public hospital (for the basic metabolic test) was 2.5 to 10 times greater than that required by any children's hospital. Excess withdrawn of blood can lead to changes in hematocrit which can lead to deterioration in health of elderly patient.

Drivers:

Rise in demand for novel methods to collect blood samples and advancements in venipuncture needle and syringe are some major factors expected to propel growth of the global venipuncture needle and syringes market over the forecast period. Moreover, market player are focusing on launching novel products in the market, which in turn is expected to boost growth of the global venipuncture needle and syringes market.

For instance, in April 2019, B. Braun announced the launch of its Heparin Sodium Injection, USP - the first Heparin 5,000 USP Unit / 0.5 mL prefilled syringe with attached safety needle for subcutaneous and intravenous use in the United States.

Regional Insights:

The global venipuncture needle and syringes market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

North America and Africa are expected to substantial growth in the global venipuncture needle and syringes market, owing to the presence of key players and availability of advanced medical technologies in these regions. Moreover, with the increasing number of diagnostic tests, the demand for venipuncture needles/syringes is also increasing with a rapid pace. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in Africa, around 85% of all the chronic disease need blood test.

Market Taxonomy:

By Vein Type:

Cephalic Vein

Median Cubital Vein

Basilic Vein

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Physicians’ Offices

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global venipuncture needle and venipuncture syringes market are Smiths Medical, B. Braun Medical, and Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others.

Key Developments:

In January 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Becton, Dickson and Company’s second-generation pen needle technology to optimize injection technique. BD Nano pen needle is designed for reliable subcutaneous injection depth.

